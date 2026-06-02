Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma visit Premanand Maharaj in Vrindavan after RCB's IPL 2026 title win| Watch video

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) are fresh from a successful title defence in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026. Amid the celebrations, Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma travelled to Vrindavan on Monday to meet renowned spiritual guru Premanand Maharaj.

The couple visited the Radha Keli Kunj Ashram and spent time with the spiritual leader, whom they have met on multiple occasions in recent years. Pictures and videos from their visit quickly surfaced on social media, showing the duo leaving the ashram after receiving blessings.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli creates history in IPL 2026 final; RCB star joins elite 200-sixes club after title triumph over GT

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Dressed in simple attire and wearing face masks, Kohli and Anushka kept a low profile during their visit. The couple are known to frequently visit Vrindavan and often seek spiritual guidance from Premanand Maharaj away from the spotlight of professional and personal life.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma at the Premanand Ji Maharaj’s Ashram.



- Virat chanting ‘Radhe, Radhe’. pic.twitter.com/e35WJ9Ze5F — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 2, 2026

Anushka Sharma celebrates Virat Kohli's historic IPL triumph

Following RCB's title-winning victory over Gujarat Titans in the IPL 2026 final, Anushka Sharma shared heartwarming moments celebrating her husband's achievement.

One image posted on social media showed Anushka kissing Kohli on the forehead while the couple held the IPL trophy together. The picture quickly went viral among fans, who praised the emotional moment.

Another widely shared clip captured Kohli dancing joyfully during RCB's celebrations, while Anushka recorded the moment on her phone. Former RCB player Dinesh Karthik was also seen joining the celebrations.

VIRAT KOHLI SND ANUSHKA SHARMA DANCING TOGETHER. pic.twitter.com/vjkwGmaQwy — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) June 1, 2026

Anushka also shared a photograph of Kohli wearing a special commemorative T-shirt carrying the message, "One felt nice, we did it twice." The slogan reflected RCB's remarkable feat of winning back-to-back IPL titles.

Virat Kohli creates another IPL record

The IPL 2026 final was memorable not only because of RCB's title triumph but also due to another significant milestone achieved by Kohli.

ALSO READ: Virat Kohli creates history in IPL 2026 final; RCB star joins elite 200-sixes club after title triumph over GT

The batting superstar was named Player of the Match after scoring an unbeaten 75 off 42 balls in the final against Gujarat Titans. It was the first IPL final Player of the Match award of his career.

The honour also took Kohli's overall IPL Player of the Match tally to 22, helping him surpass Rohit Sharma's record of 21 awards. Kohli now holds the record for the most Player of the Match awards among Indian cricketers in IPL history.

Indians with most IPL player of the match awards

1. Virat Kohli – 22

2. Rohit Sharma – 21

3. MS Dhoni – 18

4. Ravindra Jadeja – 17

5. KL Rahul – 17

Kohli guides RCB to another IPL crown

Chasing 156 in the IPL 2026 final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Kohli once again delivered on the biggest stage. The veteran batter remained unbeaten on 75 and anchored the chase with complete control. He sealed the victory in trademark fashion, striking a boundary followed by a towering six as RCB completed a comfortable five-wicket win.

The win made Royal Challengers Bengaluru only the third franchise in IPL history to win consecutive titles after Chennai Super Kings and Mumbai Indians, further cementing Kohli's legacy as one of the league's greatest-ever players.