Virat Kohli, Anushka Sharma Visit Ram Mandir And Hanuman Garhi In Ayodhya; Video Goes Viral - WATCH

As Virat Kohli closes a glorious chapter of his cricketing journey, he and wife Anushka Sharma took a moment of spiritual pause, visiting the holy city of Ayodhya to offer prayers at the revered Ram Mandir and Hanuman Garhi temples. Their quiet, sacred outing comes days after Kohli formally bid farewell to Test cricket a format that shaped his legacy.

Virat, Anushka Ayodhya Visit

Photos and videos surfaced online showing the couple immersed in devotion at the iconic Hanuman Garhi, where Virat was seen bowing down in reverence, dressed in a simple cream-coloured kurta, adorned with a flower garland. Anushka, graceful in a pink salwar suit, stood beside him during the darshan, embodying the couple’s grounded spiritual connection.

Their prayers were facilitated by senior priest Hemant Das, and they also met Sanjay Dutt, the successor of Mahant Gyan Das and president of the Sankat Mochan Sena. Despite the crowds, Virat and Anushka completed their rituals peacefully, offering a glimpse into their life beyond cricket and cinema one centered on faith and balance.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma visited Shree Hanuman Garhi temple in Ayodhya. pic.twitter.com/KKo6kdFAFU — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 25, 2025

Anushka had recently accompanied Virat to Lucknow for the RCB vs SRH IPL match on May 23. The actress, who often cheers for her husband from the stands, has been a pillar of support through his cricketing highs and lows. Together, they have often sought moments of solace away from the limelight, including a recent visit to Vrindavan, where they received blessings from Premanand Govind Sharan Ji Maharaj along with their children, Vamika and Akaay.

Virat Kohli's Surprising Test Retirement

The spiritual detour comes just days after Virat Kohli stunned fans by announcing his retirement from Test cricket — a decision that, according to chief selector Ajit Agarkar, had been made as early as April. “Virat reached out to us in early April and said he had made up his mind to retire from Test cricket,” Agarkar revealed during a press conference on May 24.

In an emotional social media post, Kohli reflected on the journey that began in Kingston, Jamaica, in 2011:

“It’s been 14 years since I first wore the baggy blue in Test cricket... It’s tested me, shaped me, and taught me lessons I’ll carry for life.”

The 36-year-old, often considered the face of modern Indian cricket, retires with 9,230 runs in 113 Test matches making him India’s fourth-highest run-scorer in the format. His contribution went far beyond numbers; Kohli redefined India’s approach in whites, instilling aggression, discipline, and an unmatched work ethic.

Kohli's Emotional Note

Kohli's retirement note was a heartfelt tribute to the format he held dearest:

“As I step away from this format, it’s not easy but it feels right. I’ve given it everything I had, and it’s given me back so much more... I’ll always look back at my Test career with a smile.”

The visit to Ayodhya appears to have been a way to mark this transition not with noise, but with silence and prayer..