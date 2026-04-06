Virat Kohli applauds Sarfaraz Khan’s blazing 50 in RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 as CSK collapse hands RCB a dominant win
Virat Kohli applauds Sarfaraz Khan’s fifty in RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 clash. The viral moment wins fans.
- Kohli’s spontaneous applause for Sarfaraz became the standout moment of the match.
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- Sarfaraz’s counter-attacking fifty offered a rare bright spot for CSK.
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- RCB’s strong batting display underlined their early-season dominance.
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Virat Kohli’s classy on-field gesture for Sarfaraz Khan became the biggest talking point during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s win over Chennai Super Kings in IPL 2026, even as the match itself turned out to be one-sided. Kohli was seen applauding Sarfaraz after the CSK batter smashed a quickfire half-century during a daunting 251-run chase at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium. The moment, captured on camera, quickly went viral across social media, with fans praising the RCB star’s sportsmanship.
April 5, 2026
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Sarfaraz Shines Amid CSK Collapse
Chasing a steep target, CSK were reduced to 30/3 inside the first three overs, with early dismissals putting them under immediate pressure. Sarfaraz then stepped in and counter-attacked with intent.
The right-hander scored a brisk 50 off just 25 balls, briefly reviving CSK’s hopes in an otherwise faltering chase. His innings included aggressive strokeplay against both pace and spin, showing a side of his game not often associated with him.
Sarfaraz was eventually dismissed by Krunal Pandya, but his effort helped CSK push past the 200-run mark.
Kohli’s Reaction Wins Fans
As Sarfaraz walked back to the pavilion after his dismissal, Kohli called out to him, applauded, and gave a thumbs-up. The gesture stood out in a high-pressure IPL contest and quickly gained traction online.
Kohli, known for his competitive intensity, has often backed young and domestic players, and this moment reinforced his reputation as a leader who acknowledges performances beyond team loyalties.
RCB Set the Tone with the Bat
Earlier, RCB posted a commanding total, driven by strong partnerships in the middle overs.
Phil Salt provided early momentum with a 46-run knock, while Devdutt Padikkal anchored the innings. Rajat Patidar added late acceleration with a quick cameo.
Kohli scored 28 runs but contributed to RCB’s steady start. The home side capitalised on key partnerships to build a total that proved out of reach for CSK.
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