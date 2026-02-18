'Virat Kohli & Babar comparison unfair': Dinesh Karthik tears into Babar Azam after 61-run India defeat

Former Indian wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has issued a scathing assessment of Babar Azam following Pakistan’s crushing 61-run loss to India in the T20 World Cup. The critique focuses on a pivotal moment during Pakistan's unsuccessful chase of 176 at the R. Premadasa Stadium, where Babar’s dismissal triggered a wave of disapproval from fans and experts.

The Controversial Dismissal

Pakistan's pursuit of the target began disastrously, with the team losing three wickets within the opening two overs. The situation presented a prime opportunity for Babar Azam to stabilize the innings and silence his detractors. Instead, the former captain attempted a reckless slog off spinner Axar Patel, resulting in his stumps being shattered. Babar departed for just five runs, a dismissal Karthik described as a failure to absorb the pressures of elite competition.

Rejecting the Kohli Comparisons

For several years, the cricketing world has debated the standing of Babar Azam alongside Virat Kohli. Karthik, however, believes the comparison is no longer valid based on Babar’s inability to navigate high-pressure scenarios.

"For a long time now, there has been a comparison which I find unfair, but let me use that now. Virat Kohli and Babar Azam. I cannot imagine Virat Kohli playing that shot that early in the innings. That is submission. It is not having belief in what it takes to win or how to take your team closer to victory. That wild slog from Babar Azam showed he wanted to keep up with the run rate, and that is not what he does normally," Karthik stated during a discussion on Cricbuzz.

Karthik further argued that greatness is defined by the capacity to handle adversity. “That absorption of pressure is what makes greatness. Every game cannot be easy, where you just come and play a few shots. When I look at Babar Azam, I feel that conviction and belief weren't there. He's nowhere close to being the best in the world, I think Abhishek Sharma is the best in the world currently,” he added.

Potential Roster Upheaval

The fallout from the defeat has sparked rumors of significant changes to the Pakistani lineup. Media reports suggest that both Babar Azam and Shaheen Afridi could be dropped for the critical upcoming fixture against Namibia. Afridi has struggled significantly with his form, notably conceding 31 runs in just two overs during the India match, which allowed the opposition to reach a formidable total.

Despite the intense scrutiny, teammate Usman Tariq has defended the senior duo, asserting that the team management maintains full confidence in their abilities.

The Stakes for Pakistan

The pressure on the Salman Ali Agha-led squad is now at its peak. If Pakistan suffers an upset loss to Namibia on Wednesday, their T20 World Cup campaign will conclude prematurely, allowing the USA to secure a historic spot in the Super 8 stage. For Babar Azam, the match against Namibia represents more than just a qualification hurdle; it is a battle for his reputation in the wake of Karthik's public dismissal of his "world-class" status.