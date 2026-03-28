Virat Kohli becomes first batter in IPL history to cross 4000 runs in run chases

Virat Kohli once again proved why he is called the "chase master" as he became the first batter in Indian Premier League (IPL) history to score over 4000 runs while chasing. The historic landmark came during RCB's match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing match of IPL 2026 season, where Kohli played a match-winning knock and pushed his chasing tally past the 4000-run mark to 4027 runs.



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The Milestone: King Kohli’s Masterclass

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Entering the game with the weight of defending the 2025 title on their shoulders, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) were set a daunting target of 202 by an Ishan Kishan-led SRH.

In a historic night at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, Kohli anchored the chase with clinical precision, scoring an unbeaten 69 off 38 balls (5 fours, 5 sixes).

As he crossed the individual score of 30, he breached the 4,000-run barrier specifically in the second innings of IPL matches - a feat no other player has achieved in the tournament's 19-year history.

A Night of Multiple Records

The 4,000-run milestone wasn't the only record to tumble during Virat Kohli's batting masterclass. The 37-year-old veteran used the season opener to further cement his legacy:

Most T20 Runs by an Asian: With this innings, Kohli surpassed Pakistan legend Shoaib Malik (13,571 runs) to become the leading Asian run-getter in T20 cricket history.

Approaching 9,000 IPL Runs: Kohli ended the night with 8,706 total IPL runs, inching closer to becoming the first player to ever breach the 9,000-run mark in the league.

64th IPL Fifty: This was his 64th half-century, maintaining his massive lead over the second-placed David Warner.

The 'Defending Champions' Statement

The chase was a statement of intent from RCB in the IPL 2026 season opener. While Kohli provided the stability, Devdutt Padikkal (61 off 26) and skipper Rajat Patidar (31 off 12) ensured the run rate never dropped. RCB finished the chase in just 15.4 overs, marking a dominant start to their title defense.

At the halfway stage, SRH’s 201/9 looked competitive, but the manner in which Kohli and Padikkal, along with captain Rajat Patidar’s 12-ball 31 dismantled a toothless bowling attack suggested even 250 would not have sufficed on the night.