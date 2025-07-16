Virat Kohli Becomes First Batter To Reach 900-Plus Rating In All Forms Of Cricket After His Latest T20I Update

Virat Kohli retired last year after the 2024 T20 World Cup triumph, but his records are still countable in worldwide ratings. The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Wednesday updated Virat’s maximum T20I rating points to 909 points, making him the only batter in sports history to cross the 900-point mark in ICC Men's Cricket Rankings across all formats of the game.

Virat Got An Update

On Wednesday, Virat, who had retired from T20Is following a title-sealing 76 during the final of the ICC T20 World Cup last year, got an upgrade in his T20I rating. His all-time T20I rating was updated by the ICC from 897 to 909, as per Wisden. This is the third-highest rating points attained by a batter in the ICC Men's T20I Rankings, behind Suryakumar Yadav (912) and England's Dawid Malan (919), who have had their reigns at the top of the ranking charts.

Virat Kohli’s All-Time High Ratings In All Formats

Virat's highest rating points in the ICC Men's Test Rankings are 937, the highest for an Indian batter and overall 11th-highest of all time. He achieved this way back in 2018 during the tour to England, where he slammed 593 runs in 10 innings with two centuries and three fifties, and was the lone warrior for India in an otherwise poor series for the batters.

In ODIs, Virat's rating points peaked at 909 as well during the tour to England back in 2018, during which he scored 191 runs in three ODIs, including two half-centuries.

At the peak of his success, Virat was once rated as the number one batter in ICC Men's Test, ODI, and T20I Rankings simultaneously.

Virat Kohli In Test, ODI, And T20I

Across all formats, Virat has scored 27,599 runs at an average of 52.27, with 82 centuries and 143 fifties in 617 innings and a best score of 254*. He is India's second-highest international run-getter ever and overall third-highest.

Virat Kohli’s Consistency In Cricket

Virat Kohli has always shown his consistency in cricket in any format of the game, the hunger to win every game, and coming at the top of the table has made him more successful and dependable in the cricket world.