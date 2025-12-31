Virat Kohli Becomes India’s Most Searched Google Star After Vijay Hazare Trophy Century In 2025

Google India recently acknowledged a sharp spike in searches related to Virat Kohli after the former India captain produced a memorable century in the Vijay Hazare Trophy. According to Google’s official social media posts, searches related to Kohli crossed one million within a short time frame, underlining his unmatched popularity even in domestic cricket.

The surge was triggered by Kohli’s return to the 50-over domestic format after several years, a moment that drew widespread attention from fans across the country. His innings instantly became one of the most searched sporting events of the day in India.

Delhi vs Andhra Match Dominates Search Trends

Google data revealed that the Delhi vs Andhra Pradesh Vijay Hazare Trophy match remained the most searched sporting topic for more than ten hours, an unusual feat for a domestic fixture. The sustained interest reflected how closely fans followed every stage of Kohli’s innings, from ball-by-ball updates to post-match analysis.

Search trends showed users repeatedly looking up scorecards, strike rates, video clips, and historical comparisons, highlighting the lasting fascination with Kohli’s batting, regardless of the level at which he plays.

The Power of the No. 18 Phenomenon

Google India also playfully referenced Kohli’s iconic jersey number, 18, in its social media posts, subtly acknowledging how the number itself has become synonymous with the former Indian captain. The nod resonated strongly with fans, many of whom associate the number with Kohli’s longevity, consistency, and iconic moments across formats.

This cultural connection further amplified online engagement, turning a domestic match into a nationwide talking point.

Why Kohli’s Popularity Remains Unmatched

Despite stepping away from certain international formats, Kohli continues to command enormous attention. His presence alone is enough to dominate digital trends, proving that his influence extends well beyond international fixtures or major tournaments. Cricket analysts believe the episode reflects Kohli’s rare ability to blend elite performance with emotional connection, a combination few athletes in the world can replicate.

The surge in Google searches serves as a reminder that Virat Kohli remains one of the most influential figures in world sport. Whether on the international stage or in domestic competition, his performances continue to captivate millions.

Even in a domestic match, Kohli’s bat proved powerful enough to dominate national conversations, reaffirming why he remains one of the most followed and discussed cricketers of his generation.