Virat Kohli Begins New Innings With Rs 40 Crore Investment In Agilitas, After Ending Rs 300 Crore Endorsement Deal With Puma

Cricket icon Virat Kohli has taken a significant leap into the business world by investing ₹40 crore in Indian sportswear startup Agilitas Sports, marking the first phase of his strategic involvement in the company. This investment underlines Kohli’s shift from being a brand ambassador to a hands-on brand builder in the Indian athleisure and sportswear industry.

A Strategic Stake in Sportswear

Kohli's investment in Agilitas comes after he decides to end a ₹300 crore endorsement deal with Puma. Instead of continuing as just the face of a global brand, he has chosen to take ownership in a homegrown company with ambitious goals. The ₹40 crore tranche gives Kohli a stake via 3.6 lakh convertible preference shares, making him a strategic investor with real influence over business direction and brand identity.

Backing a Visionary Venture

Agilitas was co-founded in 2023 by Abhishek Ganguly, the former managing director of Puma India. The company has quickly gained momentum, acquiring Mochiko Shoes and securing a long-term license for Lotto in India. With a vision to build a complete sportswear ecosystem, Agilitas spans footwear manufacturing, retail, and brand creation, all under one roof.

The One8 Connection

Kohli’s lifestyle brand One8, which was earlier licensed to Puma, will now be integrated into Agilitas’s growth strategy. The long-term plan includes building One8 into a globally recognized sportswear label, starting with exclusive standalone stores across India and later expanding into key international markets such as the US and UK.

A Move Towards Global Expansion

What sets this partnership apart is Kohli’s role beyond financing. He will contribute to product design, marketing strategy, and global expansion efforts. The goal is not just to build a retail brand, but a global Indian sportswear powerhouse, inspired by models seen in global athlete-led ventures.

Agilitas: Built for Scale

The startup has already raised over ₹500 crore in capital and is laying the groundwork for a major retail footprint. Its integrated business model, combining manufacturing and retail, allows it to compete with global players on both price and innovation. Kohli’s involvement gives it credibility, visibility, and access to a massive fan base.

From Brand Ambassador to Brand Owner

This move marks a broader trend where Indian athletes are shifting from endorsing products to owning and building brands. Kohli’s investment symbolizes this evolution. Instead of representing someone else’s brand, he is now betting on a business he helps shape from the ground up.