Virat Kohli broke another Sachin Tendulkar record and led India to the final of Champions Trophy 2025 with clinical four-wicket win over Australia in the first semi-final at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Tuesday.

Chasing a target of 265 runs for victory, Kohli played a fantastic knock (84 off 98), which was his 24th 50-plus score in the ICC ODI events - the most by any batter in the history of the ODI World Cup and the ICC Champions Trophy.

With this, the 36-year-old Kohli broke the record of legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had 23 50-plus scores in 58 innings.

Most 50-Plus Scores In ICC ODI Events

24 - Virat Kohli (53 innings)

23 - Sachin Tendulkar (58 innings)

18 - Rohit Sharma (42 innings)

17 - Kumar Sangakkara (56 innings)

16 - Ricky Ponting (60 innings)

Meanwhile, this was Kohli’s seventh score of 50 or more in ICC Champions Trophy history.

During his match-winnings knock on Tuesday, Virat also became India’s leading run-scorer in the tournament’s history, surpassing Shikhar Dhawan’s tally of 701 runs. He is only the fourth batter to cross 700 runs in the Champions Trophy, joining Chris Gayle (791), Mahela Jayawardena (742) and Dhawan.

Virat Kohli Completes 8000 Runs In ODI Run-Chases

Virat Kohli also completed 8000 runs in ODI run-chases during the Champions Trophy 2025 semi-final against Australia. He achieved the milestone when he touched 21 runs during a 265-run chase in Dubai.

The 36-year-old reached the 8000-run mark in only his 159th innings batting second in ODIs.

Interestingly, Kohli is only the second batter in history to reach 8000 ODI runs in chase after Sachin Tendulkar who leads the charts with 8720 runs from 232 innings. Rohit Sharma (6115) rounds up the top three.