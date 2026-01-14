Virat Kohli Overtakes Tendulkar to Script New ODI Milestone Against NZ

India's legendary batter Virat Kohli etched his name deeper into the history books during the second One Day International against New Zealand at the Niranjan Shah Stadium. By scoring just a single run in the early stages of his innings, the 37 year old officially overtook the "Master Blaster" Sachin Tendulkar to become the Indian player with the most runs against the Black Caps in ODI history.

Breaking the Record

Kohli entered the match needing a solitary run to claim the top spot. He achieved the feat on the very first delivery he faced, effortlessly flicking the ball to move past Tendulkar’s long standing tally of 1750 runs. While the milestone was historic, Kohli’s stay at the crease was uncharacteristically brief. He was dismissed for 23 runs by New Zealand pacer Kristian Clarke, failing to convert his start into a major score.

Comparing the Legends: Kohli vs. Tendulkar

The statistical breakdown of Kohli’s dominance against New Zealand highlights his efficiency in the 50 over format. Having played 35 innings against the Kiwis, Kohli has amassed 1773 runs at a prolific rate. In contrast, Sachin Tendulkar accumulated his 1750 runs over 41 innings.

The quality of Kohli's contributions is further emphasized by his conversion rate. He currently boasts six centuries and ten half centuries against New Zealand, whereas Tendulkar finished his career with five hundreds and eight fifties against the same opposition.

Top Indian Run Scorers Against New Zealand in ODIs:

Virat Kohli: 1773 runs

Sachin Tendulkar: 1750 runs

Virender Sehwag: 1156 runs

Rohit Sharma: 1123 runs

Mohammad Azharuddin: 1118 runs

Chasing the Global Record

With the domestic record secured, Kohli has now set his sights on the all time global record for the most ODI runs against New Zealand, currently held by former Australian captain Ricky Ponting. Kohli currently occupies the second position on the international list and requires less than 200 runs to dethrone Ponting.

Global Leaders: Most ODI Runs Against New Zealand:

Ricky Ponting (Australia): 1971 runs

Virat Kohli (India): 1773 runs

Sachin Tendulkar (India): 1750 runs

Kumar Sangakkara (Sri Lanka): 1568 runs

Sanath Jayasuriya (Sri Lanka): 1519 runs

Looking Ahead

As the focus of the Indian team begins to pivot toward the 2026 T20 World Cup starting on February 7, the third and final ODI against New Zealand on January 18 represents the last 50 over opportunity for Kohli to add to his tally for the foreseeable future. Fans in Indore will be hoping for a vintage performance from the "King" as he nears yet another world record.