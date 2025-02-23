Virat Kohli on Sunday created history during India vs Pakistan Champions Trophy 2025 match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Kohli became the quickest batter to score 14,000 runs in One-Day Internationals during the high-octane clash against Pakistan.





Kohli completed his 14,000 ODI runs in just 287 innings, surpassing the previous record set by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who had taken 350 innings to reach the feat while Sangakkara took 378 outings.Notably, Virat is now only the third batter in ODI cricket to have scored 14,000 runs, after Sachin Tendulkar (18,246 runs) and Kumar Sangakkara (14,234 runs).The 36-year-old Kohli, who came to bat at No.3, needed only 15 runs on Sunday to reach the milestone, which he achieved with a four through covers off Haris Rauf in the 13th over of the run chase.Earlier, Kohli was also the fastest to 13,000 runs, which he had completed in September 2023 against Pakistan in Colombo during the Asia Cup.The modern day great Kohli also holds the record for scoring most ODI centuries (50), having gone past Tendulkar during the 2023 World Cup semi final against New Zealand in Mumbai.During India's fielding, Kohli had gone past former captain Mohammad Azharuddin’s record of most catches by any Indian fielder when he took his 157th catch in his 299th ODI. Azharuddin had taken 156 catches in his 334 ODIs for India between 1985-2000.Kohli took a forward diving catch after running in from long on to dismiss Pakistan’s Naseem Shah off Kuldeep Yadav. He then took his 158th catch when he grabbed his second of the match at deep midwicket to dismiss Khushdil Shah off Harshit Rana.