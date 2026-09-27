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Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest to score 15000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli became only the second batter in men’s ODI history to reach 15,000 runs on Sunday, and the fastest by a wide margin, during India’s first ODI against West Indies at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 09:58 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 09:58 PM IST
Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest to score 15000 ODI runs
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

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Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar's record, becomes fastest to score 15000 ODI runs
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