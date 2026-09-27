In yet another defining chapter of an illustrious career, Virat Kohli on Sunday etched his name deeper into cricket folklore by becoming the fastest batter in One-Day International (ODI) history to reach 15,000 runs. The 37-year-old Kohli shattered the record previously held by his idol and legendary compatriot Sachin Tendulkar, during India's run chase against West Indies in the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram.
Needing 59 runs ahead of the first ODI to breach the landmark, Kohli crossed the threshold in style in the 29th over, pulling an Alzarri Joseph delivery to the midwicket boundary to bring up the 15,000-run mark alongside his 80th ODI half-century.
Raising his bat to a roaring crowd, Virat joined Tendulkar as only the second batter in the history of 50-over cricket to enter the exclusive 15,000-run club.
ALSO READ: Virat Kohli creates history, becomes second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 15000 ODI runs
What elevates Kohli’s achievement from monumental to unprecedented is the sheer pace at which he reached it. While Tendulkar reached 15,000 ODI runs in his 377th innings (against South Africa in Belfast in 2007), Kohli accomplished the feat in just 303 innings - a jaw-dropping difference of 74 innings.
Batter Innings to 15,000 ODI Runs Balls Faced Opponent (Venue) Year
Virat Kohli 303 15,950 West Indies (Thiruvananthapuram) 2026
Sachin Tendulkar 377 17,528 South Africa (Belfast) 2007
The efficiency extends beyond innings played. Kohli achieved the mark having faced 15,950 deliveries, more than 1,500 fewer balls than Tendulkar required (17,528), underscoring a modern masterclass of strike rotation, boundary hunting, and high-tempo anchoring.
Fittingly, the milestone arrived during a run chase. Chasing a target of 296 set by the West Indies, Kohli walked in at No. 3 and dictated terms from the outset. His trademark ability to dissect field placements and manipulate gaps turned a tricky chase into a controlled clinic, registering his 46th ODI fifty while batting second.
This is hardly the first time Kohli has surpassed Tendulkar's pacing milestones:
8,000 to 14,000 runs: Kohli has consistently broken Tendulkar's speed records at every 1,000-run interval.
13,000 runs: Kohli reached it in 267 innings versus Tendulkar’s 321.
ODI Centuries: In late 2023, Kohli surpassed Tendulkar's record of 49 ODI tons, later becoming the first player to cross 50 centuries in the format.
Sachin Tendulkar remains the format's all-time leading run-scorer with 18,426 runs.
Whether Kohli chooses to play long enough to chase down that final summit remains to be seen, but Sunday's knock served as a reminder that when it comes to run-making consistency and white-ball mastery, Virat Kohli occupies an echelon entirely his own.
Playing XIs For IND vs WI 1st ODI
India Playing XI: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill (c), Virat Kohli, Ruturaj Gaikwad, KL Rahul (wk), Naman Dhir, Ravindra Jadeja, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Gurnoor Brar, Kuldeep Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna
West Indies Playing XI: John Campbell, Justin Greaves, Keacy Carty, Shai Hope (c & wk), Amir Jangoo, Jewel Andrew, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Gudakesh Motie, Alzarri Joseph, and Jayden Seales
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