Virat Kohli Breaks Silence On Test Comeback After Ranchi Century In India’s ODI Thriller

In Ranchi’s cool December air, Virat Kohli produced not only a masterclass ODI century but also a definitive answer to the question dominating Indian cricket—Will Virat Kohli return to Test cricket? After weeks of speculation and reports suggesting BCCI might persuade him for a Test comeback, Kohli shut the door, firmly and finally, right after scripting a thrilling 17-run win against South Africa in the 1st ODI.

His majestic 135 off 120, laced with 11 fours and seven sixes, powered India to 349/8 before South Africa’s chase folded for 332. It was vintage Kohli—intense, ruthless, and tuned to perfection. But beyond the runs, it was the clarity in his words that truly stole the night.

Early Arrival, Intense Prep — Kohli’s Commitment Remains Unmatched

Despite having played over 300 ODIs, Kohli reached Ranchi early for additional batting sessions. His preparation—three sessions a day at times—underscored the hunger that still defines him at 37.

“If I’m arriving somewhere, I’ll arrive at 120%,” he said after receiving his 44th ODI Player-of-the-Match award.

Kohli’s approach was a testament to his discipline. He practised across conditions—day sessions and evening sessions—before taking a recovery day. The pitch offered pace early, slow grip later, yet Kohli adapted seamlessly, using visualization techniques he’s perfected over years.

“When I see myself being intense, sharp, taking bowlers on… I know I’m in a good space.”

He reached his record-breaking 52nd ODI hundred, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar’s once-unbreakable landmark, with a boundary off Marco Jansen as Ranchi erupted.

South Africa Fight Hard, But Kuldeep-Harshit Shut the Door

South Africa stayed in the contest thanks to Matthew Breetzke’s 72 and Corbin Bosch’s 67, mounting pressure during the middle overs. But India’s bowling—led by Kuldeep Yadav (4 wickets) and Harshit Rana (3 wickets)—held its nerve.

Prasidh Krishna sealed the win in the final over, ensuring India took a 1-0 lead heading to Raipur.

Kohli’s Final Word on Test Cricket: No Comeback, No U-Turn

With India dealing with selection dilemmas in Test cricket, questions resurfaced: Could Kohli and Rohit make a return to revive the format?

Kohli’s response was straightforward, even blunt:

“I’m just playing one format now. That’s how it’s always going to be.”

The statement ended weeks of speculation. Even BCCI secretary Devajit Saikia confirmed hours earlier that the rumours were baseless.

Kohli, who retired from Tests in May 2025 after scoring 9,230 runs in 123 matches, made it clear: the chapter is closed.

Mentally sharp. Physically primed. Fully committed to ODIs. Kohli’s new journey is defined by clarity, balance, and undiminished excellence.