/Virat Kohli breaks silence on Test retirement U-turn after months of speculation - WATCH

Virat Kohli, Indian batting great, on Sunday decisively put an end to months of intense public and media speculation regarding a potential U-turn on his Test cricket retirement.
Speaking at a brand promotional event for his One8 footwear line in New Delhi, the 37-year-old Kohli, who retired from Test cricket in May 2025, gave a characteristically blunt response when asked if he would ever wear the traditional Indian whites again.
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The rumor mill had gone into overdrive following the launch of Kohli's new signature "Red Shoe." Eagle-eyed cricket enthusiasts quickly noticed a deliberate marketing detail: the footwear was priced at exactly Rs 9,230 - a direct tribute to his final career tally of 9,230 Test runs.
During the event, host Danish Sait cheekily asked Kohli if he would consider reversing his retirement to score more runs, thereby forcing the brand to increase the price and drive up revenue.
Kohli laughed off the suggestion before shutting the door on a comeback once and for all:
"Na na, I would rather undersell. I am done with it (Test cricket), thank you," said Kohli.
Q: The Red shoe has been priced 9230 (Virat’s Test runs), so would you want to return to Test cricket (add more runs) to make the shoe make more money?— CineSports (@SportsCraft381) June 21, 2026
Virat Kohli said "Na na I would rather undersell, I am done with it (Test cricket)". pic.twitter.com/rOzoHOzzCR
The brief but emphatic declaration sparked laughter from the crowd, while simultaneously breaking the hearts of thousands of fans who had been holding onto hope.
The chatter surrounding a possible comeback had grown louder over the past month, fueled ironically by those closest to him:
The Coach's Hint: Kohli recently gifted a red-ball-themed pair of shoes to his childhood coach, Rajkumar Sharma. Sharma later admitted on a podcast that they were "talking about it," teasing fans with a vague "let's see what happens."
The Sweater Theory: Social media went wild days later when Kohli appeared on a podcast alongside former India head coach Ravi Shastri wearing a classic cable-knit sweater that closely resembled traditional Test match attire.
However, Kohli’s latest statement has put all speculation to rest.
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Notably, Virat Kohli announced his retirement from Test cricket on May 12, 2025, drawing the curtain on a remarkable 14-year career in the longest format.
In an emotional Instagram post, he wrote: "269 signing off," referring to his jersey number and bidding farewell to the format that defined much of his legacy.
Virat finished his Test career with 9,230 runs in 123 matches at an average of 46.85, including 30 centuries and 31 fifties. His retirement came amid India’s challenging red-ball phase, but the 'King' maintained it was a personal decision after giving everything to the format.
With T20Is and Test cricket completely out of the equation, Virat Kohli is now officially a single-format international player. His sole focus remains on extending his career in One Day Internationals (ODIs), with his sights firmly set on anchoring the national team through to the 2027 ODI World Cup in South Africa.
After recovering from a minor hamstring injury sustained during Royal Challengers Bengaluru's title-defending run in the IPL, Kohli has been named in India's 15-man squad for the upcoming three-match ODI series against England this July, subject to final fitness clearance.
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