Virat Kohli breaks silence on viral haircut ahead of IPL 2026 RCB vs SRH Opener

The Indian Premier League 2026 season begins on March 28 with a blockbuster clash between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Sunrisers Hyderabad at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

But even before a ball is bowled, it’s Virat Kohli who has grabbed headlines. In a recently released team video by PUMA, Kohli finally addressed the buzz around his viral haircut, clarifying that the AI speculation emerged only after he got the haircut, not before. The candid revelation quickly became a talking point among fans ahead of the season opener.

The same video also delivered a lighter moment when Phil Salt was asked, "If you are Salt, then who is your sugar?" His cheeky reply pointed straight to skipper Rajat Patidar, adding a dose of locker-room humour to RCB’s pre-season buzz. The moment came during a content drop by PUMA, giving fans a rare look into the team’s off-field chemistry.

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RCB vs SRH: Batting Powerhouses Ready to Collide

The opening fixture promises a high-scoring encounter, with both teams relying heavily on their star-studded batting lineups. RCB enter the season as defending champions after securing their maiden title last year, while SRH will be eager to bounce back after finishing sixth.

RCB’s batting strength revolves around Kohli, Salt, and Tim David, while SRH boast explosive match-winners like Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, and Heinrich Klaasen.

Bowling Concerns Loom Large

Both sides head into the opener without their premier fast bowlers. RCB will miss Josh Hazlewood, while SRH are without Pat Cummins.

Additionally, neither team features a dominant match-winning spinner, which could further tilt the balance in favour of batters. The outcome may ultimately depend on which batting unit delivers under pressure.

RCB Probable XI

Phil Salt, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal/Venkatesh Iyer, Rajat Patidar (c), Jacob Bethell/Tim David, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Mangesh Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jacob Duffy

Impact Subs: Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Dar Salam, Swapnil Singh, Vihaan Malhotra, Jordan Cox

SRH Probable XI

Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan (c & wk), Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen, Liam Livingstone, Salil Arora, Brydon Carse, Harsh Dubey/Shivam Mavi, Harshal Patel, Jaydev Unadkat

Impact Subs: Zeeshan Ansari, Kamindu Mendis, Aniket Verma, Smaran Ravichandran, Sakib Hussain

From Virat Kohli clearing the air on his haircut to Phil Salt’s viral ‘sugar’ comment, RCB’s off-field moments have already set the tone. Now, with two batting-heavy sides locking horns, the IPL 2026 opener promises a run-fest packed with entertainment both on and off the field.