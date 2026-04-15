Virat Kohli brutally mocked as 'Tortoise' by Global Youtuber after sluggish 50 off 38 vs MI in IPL 2026 - WATCH

In the high-octane world of the 2026 IPL, where strike rates often eclipse averages in importance, even a legend like Virat Kohli isn't immune to the sharp tongue of modern cricket media. A recent social media clip from the popular satirical podcast The Grade Cricketer has gone viral, featuring co-host Sam Perry delivering a stinging nickname for RCB’s opening pair that has set the internet ablaze.

While discussing the trend of creative "ship names" for opening duos labels like "Jai Surya" (Jaiswal and Sooryavanshi) or "Travi-Shek" (Head and Sharma); Perry didn't hold back when he reached the Bengaluru duo. He dubbed the partnership of Virat Kohli and Phil Salt "The Tortoise and the Hare," a direct jab at the stark contrast in their scoring rates during RCB's recent clash against the Mumbai Indians.

The Contrast at the Crease

The "Tortoise" label stems from Kohli’s performance on Sunday, April 12, at the Wankhede Stadium. On a surface where RCB rocketed to a massive total of 240, Kohli anchored the innings with 50 runs off 38 balls. While a half-century usually earns plaudits, his strike rate of 131.58 looked pedestrian compared to the carnage happening at the other end.

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Sam Perry, a former Sydney grade cricketer known for his biting wit and deep understanding of cricket’s social dynamics, used his platform to highlight the absurdity of the knock. Perry, who co-founded The Grade Cricketer to explore the "masculine by-play" and inherent ridiculousness of the sport, found the perfect target in Kohli’s uncharacteristic struggle for rhythm.

Expert Criticism: Unbecoming of a Legend

Perry isn't the only one raising eyebrows. Former Indian opener turned commentator Aakash Chopra echoed these sentiments on his YouTube channel, offering a more technical critique. Chopra argued that in the context of a 240-run innings, Kohli’s pace was an anomaly that didn't fit the modern T20 blueprint.

“Virat Kohli actually scored very slow runs... if you see it from the cricketing lens, it was a very slow knock. This kind of knock is unbecoming of this contest, and neither is it becoming of Virat," Chopra remarked.

Chopra suggested that a "slight niggle" might have been the culprit, noting that Kohli’s uncharacteristic decision to waste two reviews on wide balls signaled a distracted mindset. Kohli notably did not take the field in the second innings, lending weight to the injury theory.

An Anomaly in a Stellar Season

Despite the "Tortoise" mocking, the statistics suggest this was a rare blip. Before the MI game, Kohli had been striking at a fierce 162.72 this season, proving he can still master the aggressive demands of the format. Furthermore, the partnership with Salt—no matter how mismatched in tempo—produced a massive 120-run opening stand, the second-highest for RCB against Mumbai.

As the IPL 2026 season progresses, the debate continues: is Kohli’s "anchor" role a calculated necessity or a drag on a team built for 200+ scores? While Sam Perry and the satirical world of The Grade Cricketer will continue to find humor in the struggle, RCB fans will be hoping the "Tortoise" finds his "Hare" wings before the playoffs.