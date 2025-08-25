Virat Kohli Changed Indian Cricket Forever: Virender Sehwag’s Big Tribute to the Fitness Icon

Virat Kohli has been celebrated for his cricketing genius for more than a decade, but his legacy goes far beyond the runs he has scored or the records he has broken. Former India opener Virender Sehwag has now lauded Kohli for something that has changed Indian cricket forever — his obsession with fitness.

In a recent interaction, Sehwag didn’t hold back in praising the modern-day legend. “Hats off to Virat Kohli for starting the trend of fitness in world cricket. He brought the fitness culture to Indian cricket. He’s the fittest cricketer of this era. Now, because of Virat, every young cricketer wants to be fit,” Sehwag said, while appearing on The Life Savers Show with Neha Bedi.

Virat Kohli: The Fitness Benchmark in World Cricket

At 36, Virat Kohli continues to set standards that younger players aspire to match. Known for his lightning speed between the wickets, unmatched agility in the field, and relentless intensity in every match, Kohli has transformed the way fitness is perceived in Indian cricket.

Before Kohli’s rise as captain, fitness was often a secondary concern. While India had naturally gifted cricketers, the team lacked a strict regime to measure athletic performance. That changed under Kohli’s leadership. The Yo-Yo Test, introduced as a mandatory benchmark by the BCCI during his captaincy, became a non-negotiable selection criterion. Players failing to meet the required level found themselves out of the squad, regardless of their skill set.

This tough stance shifted Indian cricket’s culture entirely. From seniors to juniors, everyone had to buy into the idea that physical fitness was as important as technical skills. Sehwag, who shared the dressing room with a young Kohli in the early 2010s, admitted that fitness wasn’t always the top priority during his era. But Kohli made it “cool” to stay disciplined, turning it into a lifestyle for Indian cricketers.

The Impact: A Fitter, Stronger Team India

The ripple effect of Kohli’s approach is evident today. India’s fielding standards have dramatically improved, the pace attack looks sharper and more durable, and players have been able to extend their careers with reduced injury risks. Stars like Jasprit Bumrah, Shubman Gill, and Hardik Pandya have openly credited the fitness-first culture for helping them compete at the highest level.

Even outside India, Kohli’s dedication has had a global influence. Young cricketers across the world cite him as an inspiration, proof that modern cricket requires a balance of skill, mental toughness, and physical endurance.

Kohli’s Current Role: ODI Specialist and IPL Stalwart

While Kohli has already retired from T20Is after guiding India to the 2024 World Cup title and shocked fans by stepping away from Test cricket earlier this year, he remains committed to the ODI format. He is also an active presence in the IPL with Royal Challengers Bengaluru, where his fitness and energy remain unmatched.

Kohli’s last international appearance came in the 2025 ICC Champions Trophy, where India defeated New Zealand in the final to end a 12-year wait for an ICC ODI trophy. Though currently on a break from the national side, Kohli is expected to return in India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against Australia, starting October 19 in Perth, followed by games in Adelaide (October 23) and Sydney (October 25).

What Lies Ahead for Virat Kohli?

Despite speculation around his international future, Kohli’s conversations with the BCCI, along with fellow stalwart Rohit Sharma, will likely determine how long fans will continue to see him in India colors. However, his impact is already secure.

Kohli will be remembered not just as one of the greatest batters of all time, but also as the man who revolutionized fitness in cricket. From making the Yo-Yo Test famous to inspiring an entire generation of cricketers, his influence extends far beyond the boundary ropes.