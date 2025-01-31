Virat Kohli Clean Bowled By Himanshu Sangwan In Shocking Ranji Trophy Return, Video Goes Viral - Watch

In what was a momentous return to the Ranji Trophy after 13 years, Virat Kohli's much-anticipated comeback ended in a shocking dismissal that left both the crowd and cricketing world in stunned silence. His short but eventful innings against Railways at the Arun Jaitley Stadium on January 30, 2025, will be remembered for Himanshu Sangwan’s brilliant delivery, which saw the batting maestro’s off-stump cartwheeled with an almost poetic precision.



The much-celebrated Kohli had made his intentions clear early, smashing a boundary down the ground off Sangwan's earlier delivery. However, the next ball was a masterstroke of delivery. Sangwan, who had already built pressure with a steady line and length, fired in a short ball that forced Kohli to leave a massive gap between his bat and pad. The ball jagged through the gate, sending the off-stump flying and Kohli trudging back to the pavilion for just 6 runs from 15 balls.

The Silent Stunner and Social Media Frenzy

It was a moment that had the crowd in disbelief. The stadium, once full of roaring fans hoping to witness Kohli’s brilliance, fell into a stunned silence. The delivery has since gone viral, with fans and analysts alike praising Sangwan’s execution. Kohli's trademark consistency in the longest format of the game had been disrupted in a manner few could have predicted. Despite the dismissal's brilliance, many in the stands began leaving as Delhi’s hopes hinged on their iconic star.

On social media, Kohli's dismissal quickly became a trending topic, with cricket enthusiasts and former players alike analyzing the technical brilliance of Sangwan's delivery. The viral video captured not only the stunned reaction of the crowd but also Sangwan’s jubilant celebration as he lived his moment of glory. For Kohli, it was another chapter in his career where, despite showing glimpses of brilliance, the challenges of the format were evident.

Delhi's Struggle Continues

Kohli’s departure left Delhi reeling at 86 for 3, with only Sanat Sangwan and Ayush Badoni left to try and stabilize the innings. Delhi's batting struggles in the face of pressure were clear, as Yash Dhull had earlier fallen to Rahul Sharma for 32, while Arpit Rana had been dismissed cheaply for 10.

With Delhi still trailing by 154 runs in the first innings, the team’s depth would be tested. Kohli’s early dismissal only highlighted the mounting pressure on the remaining batters. The loss of their talismanic captain has put the spotlight on the likes of Badoni and Pranav Rajuvanshi, who will need to steer the ship through tricky waters.

Sangwan Shines with the Ball

For Railways, Himanshu Sangwan was the undoubted hero. His brilliant delivery to Kohli was the highlight of a strong bowling performance. Throughout his 10 overs, Sangwan maintained exceptional control, conceding only 26 runs and claiming a crucial wicket. His success was a result of his persistence and ability to vary his pace, keeping Delhi’s batsmen on the back foot.

Alongside him, Kunal Yadav, Rahul Sharma, and the spin of Sumit Mathur all kept pressure on the Delhi lineup, limiting their opportunities for easy runs. Delhi’s batters were left with little room to breathe, as Railways bowled them into submission.