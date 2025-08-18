Virat Kohli Completes 17 Years In International Cricket: A Journey Of Records Written With Grit, Resilience And Dedication

On 18th August 2008, a 19-year-old walked out to open the innings for India in an ODI against Sri Lanka in Dambulla. Few could have imagined then that this youngster, Virat Kohli, would go on to redefine batting standards, rewrite record books, and become the heartbeat of Indian cricket for nearly two decades.

Today, as Kohli completes 17 years in international cricket, his journey from a promising teenager to a global icon is nothing short of legendary.

A Glorious Statistical Legacy

In One Day Internationals, Virat Kohli has featured in 302 matches and scored 14,181 runs at an extraordinary average of 57.88, maintaining a strike rate of 93.35. His highest score of 183 stands as one of the most iconic knocks in the format, while his tally of 74 fifties and 51 centuries makes him one of the most prolific ODI batters of all time. Known as the ultimate chase-master, he has consistently broken records by becoming the fastest to every milestone from 8,000 to 14,000 ODI runs.

In Test cricket, Kohli has played 123 matches, amassing 9,230 runs at an average of 46.85. His career-best score of 254 not out reflects his ability to dominate bowling attacks for long periods, while his 31 fifties and 30 hundreds underline his stature as one of India’s finest in the longest format. Beyond the numbers, Kohli’s overseas centuries, particularly in Australia and England, redefined India’s competitiveness on foreign soil.

In the shortest format of the game, Kohli has represented India in 125 T20 internationals and scored 4,188 runs at an average of 48.7 with a strike rate of 137.05. His highest score of 122 not out is a testament to his ability to accelerate under pressure, while his record of 38 fifties and a century showcases his remarkable consistency in a volatile format where very few manage such dominance.

The Face of Indian Cricket

Kohli’s contribution is not just statistical, it’s emotional. Fans have lived through his fiery passion, aggressive celebrations, and unmatched intensity. Whether it was his iconic 183 against Pakistan in the 2012 Asia Cup, his back-to-back hundreds chasing against Australia, or his unforgettable 82* against Pakistan in the 2022 T20 World Cup, Kohli has time and again carried the weight of a billion hopes.

The Leader Who Changed Indian Cricket Nature

As captain, Kohli instilled fearlessness in the team. Under his leadership, India achieved the historic Test series win in Australia (2018-19), went unbeaten at home in Test series for years, and embraced a fitness-first culture that redefined modern Indian cricket.

Beyond the Numbers

What truly makes Kohli special is his relentless hunger. Even after 17 years, he bats with the same passion he had on debut. His fitness standards are unmatched, his energy infectious, and his dedication inspiring generations of cricketers and fans.

17 Years, But The Journey Isn’t Over

From the boy who lifted the U-19 World Cup in 2008 to the man with over 25,000 international runs, Kohli’s journey is a tale of grit, glory, and greatness. At 36, he continues to inspire with the same zeal. As he celebrates 17 years in international cricket, one thing is certain: Virat Kohli is not just a cricketer; he is an era in himself.

Virat Kohli: A journey that began on 18th August 2008, and continues to inspire in 2025 and beyond.