Marking a historic milestone on August 18, 2008, a nineteen-year-old Virat Kohli walked out to bat in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, scoring a modest 12 runs on his international debut. Exactly 18 years later, that nervous debutant has officially completed 18 glorious years in international cricket, cementing his legacy as "King Kohli" and one of the undisputed greatest of all time (G.O.A.T.). The number 18 holds a cosmic significance for Kohli, initially assigned randomly to his junior jersey, becoming the date of his debut on August 18, and now reflecting nearly two decades of unparalleled athletic mastery.
Building Brands That Reflect His Personality
Virat Kohli didn’t just jump into business randomly, as he built brands that match who he is. His fashion label Wrogn is bold, stylish, and aimed at young people who want to stand out, clearly reflecting his confident personality. Then there’s One8, created in collaboration with Puma and One8 Commune, blending fitness with everyday style to make it popular among fans who look up to his disciplined lifestyle.
Turning Fitness Into Business
Fitness has always been a big part of Kohli’s life, and he made sure to turn that passion into something meaningful. Through ventures like Chisel Fitness, he promotes a healthy lifestyle while also building a business around it, proving it is not just about endorsements because he is actually investing in what he believes in, which makes his journey feel more genuine.
Smart Investments That Go Beyond Cricket
One thing that really stands out is how Kohli has diversified his investments by backing companies like Blue Tribe Foods, focusing on plant-based nutrition, and Rage Coffee, which has gained popularity among young consumers. His investment in Digit Insurance shows he’s thinking long-term, and he has also invested in sports beyond cricket by being part of FC Goa, while more recently, his Rs 40 crore investment in Agilitas highlights his growing interest in building long-term businesses.
Social Media And Endorsements
Kohli’s influence is not limited to the real world, as his digital presence is massive with over 276 million followers on Instagram, making him one of the most followed individuals globally. This reach translates directly into earnings, with a single sponsored post reportedly bringing in around Rs 12 crore, and even his posts on X generate significant income, holding his own when compared to global icons like Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.
Endorsements form another major part of Kohli’s income, associated with around 30 major brands and reportedly earning close to Rs 200 crore annually through these deals. From Manyavar to Audi and Puma, companies trust him because of his strong image and consistency, showing he is not just promoting products but adding value to them.
Cricket Still Leads The Way And Luxury Lifestyle
Despite all his business success, cricket remains at the center of Kohli’s career, with the Board of Control for Cricket in India paying him around Rs 5 crore annually, along with match fees across formats. His IPL journey with Royal Challengers Bangalore has been iconic, and his Rs 21 crore contract for the 2025 season keeps him among the highest-paid players in the league.
Kohli’s success is clearly visible in his lifestyle through luxury homes including a sea-facing apartment in Mumbai, a bungalow in Gurgaon, a farmhouse in Alibaug, and a luxury apartment in London’s Notting Hill. His garage features an impressive collection of cars like the Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Flying Spur, Range Rover Vogue, high-performance vehicles like the Audi R8, and other premium models reflecting his success and taste for quality living.
Balanced Personal Life And Global Net Worth Rankings
Off the field, Virat Kohli shares a strong bond with Anushka Sharma, with the couple admired for maintaining a balanced and grounded life despite their fame. What makes Virat Kohli’s journey truly special is his ability to evolve, going from a cricketer to a brand, a businessman, and a global icon whose story shows that with the right mindset, discipline, and smart decisions, success can go far beyond one field.
Global financial analyses place Kohli third with an estimated net worth of around $125 million, or approximately ₹1,196 crore, while some reports place his wealth slightly higher in the $126 to $127 million range, keeping the gap between Kohli and MS Dhoni relatively small. His commercial portfolio spans brands such as Puma, MRF, Audi, Tissot, and several consumer companies, supported by foundational earnings from his IPL contract, national team commitments, global endorsements, and diversified investments across lifestyle, fitness, fashion, and restaurant sectors like Wrogn and One8.
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