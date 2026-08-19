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Virat Kohli completes 18 years of cricket: Inside King's Rs 1060 cr net worth, bungalows, London house, brands & more

Marking a historic milestone on August 18, 2008, a nineteen-year-old Virat Kohli walked out to bat in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, scoring a modest 12 runs on his international debut. Exactly 18 years later, that nervous debutant has officially completed 18 glorious years in international cricket, cementing his legacy as "King Kohli, Check his net worth, brand deal and everything you need to know. 

Written ByVarul Chaturvedi
Published: Aug 19, 2026, 11:31 AM IST|Updated: Aug 19, 2026, 11:31 AM IST
Virat Kohli completes 18 years of cricket: Inside King's Rs 1060 cr net worth, bungalows, London house, brands & more
Image Credit: Credits - AI

About the Author

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi

Varul Chaturvedi is a Sub-Editor (Sports) with Zee News and a former Global Sports Writer with the India Today Group. Cricket is his core expertise, alongside coverage of Formula One, NFL, NASCAR, Basketball, WWE, MMA/UFC, and Olympic sports. He has covered the Delhi Premier League 2025 on ground and interviewed personalities such as Grace Hayden, Olympic shooter Suma Shirur, and former External Affairs Minister Meenakshi Lekhi. With experience as a radio jockey and anchor, Varul brings versatility across platforms, blending sharp editorial clarity with engaging sports storytelling.Varul blends editorial clarity with a deep passion for sport. Off the field, he is a poet, storyteller, and Bollywood enthusiast, interests that inform his narrative-driven approach to sports journalism. He can be reached at Varul. Chaturvedi@India.com or anchor__varul__ (Instagram) 

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Virat Kohli completes 18 years of cricket: Inside King's Rs 1060 cr net worth, bungalows, London house, brands & more
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