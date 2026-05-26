Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in IPL to...

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) talisman, etched his name into the Indian Premier League history books during the high-stakes Qualifier 1 clash against Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium in Dharamsala on Tuesday, May 26.

After being invited to bat first, Kohli played an attacking knock (43 off 25) and became the first player in IPL history to score 600 or more runs in four consecutive (2023, 2024, 2025, 2026) seasons.



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The Milestone Moment For Virat Kohli

Heading into the match, Kohli needed just 43 runs to separate himself from heavyweights Chris Gayle, David Warner, and KL Rahul - with whom he previously shared the record of three consecutive 600-plus run seasons.

He had already accumulated 557 runs from 14 league matches at a blistering average of over 50 and a strike rate exceeding 163, including one century and four fifties.

True to form, the King delivered. Batting at the top alongside Devdutt Padikkal after an early wicket, Kohli unleashed a flurry of boundaries and scored exactly 43 runs off 25 balls to achieve the huge milestone.

This achievement caps an extraordinary run for Virat

IPL 2023: 639 runs

IPL 2024: 741 runs

IPL 2025: 657 runs

IPL 2026: 600 runs (and counting)

Greatness Of Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli's consistency remains unmatched. He is the only batter with multiple 600+ run seasons in IPL history, and this achievement cements his status as one of the greatest modern T20 batters. Previously, players like Chris Gayle (three straight seasons: 2011-13), David Warner, and KL Rahul had managed three consecutive 600 + campaigns at best. Kohli has now gone one better.

His strike rate this season has been electric (over 163), blending classic Kohli anchors with aggressive T20 intent - a purple patch that shows no signs of slowing even as he approaches his late 30s.



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Lineup For RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Qualifier 1

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Venkatesh Iyer, Jitesh Sharma(wk), Krunal Pandya, Jacob Duffy, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Sai Sudharsan, Shubman Gill(c), Jos Buttler(wk), Nishant Sindhu, Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Prasidh Krishna, Kagiso Rabada, Kulwant, Mohammed Siraj,

RCB Impact substitutes: Romario Shepherd, Suyash Sharma, Kanishk Chauhan, Abhinandan, Jordan Cox.

GT Impact substitutes: Rahul Tewatia, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Sai Kishore, Kumar Kushagra