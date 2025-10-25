Virat Kohli Creates History, Becomes 1st Player In The World To...

Indian cricket captain Virat Kohli has created history by becoming the first player in One Day International (ODI) cricket to score over 6,000 runs in successful run chases. The record came in the 3rd ODI of the IND vs AUS series, where he scored brilliant 75th ODI guiding India to victory and creating history. This milestone underscores his exceptional consistency and ability to perform under pressure, solidifying his reputation as one of the greatest ODI chasers of all time.

Record-Breaking Feat

Kohli achieved this remarkable feat during India’s chase against Australia at the Sydney Cricket Ground. With this innings, he surpassed the 6,000-run mark in 102 innings, maintaining an impressive average of 89.29 when batting second, a record unmatched in men’s ODIs.

“Kohli’s ability to anchor innings and guide the team in crucial run chases is unparalleled,” analysts noted.

Career Highlights in Chases

Centuries in Chases: 28 of his 51 ODI centuries have come while chasing.

Batting Average in Chases: 89.29, significantly higher than his overall ODI average of 65.5.

Total ODI Runs: 14,255, surpassing Kumar Sangakkara’s 14,234 and placing him second only to Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli’s consistency in high-pressure situations highlights his mental toughness and adaptability across conditions and opponents. His ability to play match-winning innings has made him the backbone of India’s chasing strategy.

Legacy and Impact

This milestone not only emphasises Kohli’s dominance in the limited-overs format but also cements his legacy as the greatest ODI chaser in cricket history. Future generations will likely study his technique, temperament, and approach to run chases as a blueprint for success in international cricket.

Match Summary IND vs AUS 3rd ODI

India secured a commanding 9-wicket victory over Australia in the third and final ODI of the series at the Sydney Cricket Ground. Chasing a target of 237 runs set by Australia, India achieved the target in 38.3 overs, finishing at 237/1. The partnership between Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli was instrumental in this dominant chase.