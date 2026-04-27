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VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in the world to score 9000 IPL runs

In a moment that cements his status as the undisputed king of the Indian Premier League, Virat Kohli has become the first batter in the history of the tournament to reach 9,000 runs. 

 

Written By Avinash Kumar|Last Updated: Apr 27, 2026, 11:40 PM IST|Source: Bureau
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Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in the world to score 9000 IPL runsPic credit: RCB

In a career defined by relentless consistency, Virat Kohli has once again etched his name into the history books by becoming the first player in history to score 9,000 runs in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Virat, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) icon achieved the monumental feat during their IPL 2026 clash against Delhi Capitals at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27.

The milestone came as the 37-year-old Kohli achieved the feat in front of a roaring crowd at his home ground in Delhi. He eventually finished his innings with 23 runs off 15 balls, helping set the tone for RCB's dominant performance.

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A Legacy Like No Other

Virat Kohli entered the match needing just 11 runs to hit the 9,000-run mark, having already amassed 8,989 runs in 274 IPL appearances. His journey with RCB spans since the league's inception in 2008, making him one of the few one-franchise loyalists in modern cricket.  

He has remained the heartbeat of the Bengaluru-based franchise since 2008. His current career statistics paint a picture of total dominance:

Matches: 275

Total Runs: 9,012

Centuries: 8

Half-Centuries: 66

Average: 40.05

Strike Rate: 133.80

Fours: 808

Sixes: 305

No other player comes close. Rohit Sharma sits second on the all-time list with around 7,000+ runs, highlighting the gulf in consistency and longevity that Kohli has established.

The Road To 9,000

While the 9,000-run mark is a career achievement, Kohli’s form in the 2026 season has been particularly clinical. At 37 years old, the veteran batter is currently a frontrunner for the Orange Cap, showing no signs of slowing down.

Kohli has been in sublime touch in IPL 2026, scoring over 351 runs in just 8 innings at a staggering average (58.50) and strike rate (162.50) that defies his age.

His ability to anchor chases, accelerate when needed, and deliver under pressure remains unmatched. This 9,000-run milestone adds to a glittering list: highest IPL run-scorer ever, multiple 600+ run seasons (a record five times), and now the exclusive 9,000 club.  

What's Next?

As the defending champions, RCB are currently sitting 2nd on the points table with 6 wins from 8 matches.

With Kohli in red-hot form and the team firing on all cylinders, the focus now shifts from individual milestones to the hunt for back-to-back titles.  

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Avinash Kumar

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