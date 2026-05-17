Virat Kohli creates history, becomes 1st player in world to...

Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting maestro etched his name into the annals of T20 cricket once again. Continuing his red-hot form, Virat smashed a fine fifty (58 off 37) for RCB during the high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against Punjab Kings (PBKS) at the picturesque Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamsala on Sunday, May 17.

During his impressive knock, Kohli became the first player in world cricket to cross the 1,200-run milestone against a single opponent in T20 cricket. The 37-year-old batting icon broke his own world record in the process, solidifying his status as the most dominant batter the shortest format of the game has ever seen.



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Breaking His Own Frontiers

Heading into the match, Virat Kohli already held the record for the most runs against a single team in the IPL. By smashing a fluent 58 off 37 balls against the Punjab Kings, he elevated his tally against the franchise to 1,217 runs in 37 matches, averaging 36.87 with a strike rate of 133.58.

Before this game, his highest aggregate against a single team was 1,174 runs against the Chennai Super Kings.

Most Runs Against A Single Opponent in IPL/T20 History

1,217 - Virat Kohli vs PBKS

1174 - Virat Kohli vs CSK

1172 - Virat Kohli vs DC

1161 - Rohit Sharma vs KKR

1134 - David Warner vs PBKS

1126 - Virat Kohli vs KKR

A Day Of Multiple Milestones

The 1,200-run mountain wasn't the only feat Virat Kohli achieved during his masterclass in the mountains. The legendary opener turned the game into a record-shattering afternoon:

Unprecedented Consistency: By crossing the 500-run mark for the season during his innings, Kohli registered his 9th IPL season with 500-plus runs - the most by any batter in tournament history. David Warner and KL Rahul trail him with 7 such seasons each.

T20 Partnership Record: Kohli stitched together crucial partnerships with Devdutt Padikkal and Venkatesh Iyer, taking his career tally to 210 fifty-plus partnerships in men's T20 cricket. He now shares the all-time global record with England's veteran opener Alex Hales.

Batters involved in most 50-plus stands in Men’s T20s

210 - Alex Hales

210 - Virat Kohli

200 - David Warner

196 - Babar Azam

191 - Chris Gayle

Laying The Foundation For Victory

Virat Kohli's impressive innings set the tone for RCB. His 58 runs, laced with four boundaries and three massive sixes, laid a perfect foundation. Alongside Devdutt Padikkal (45 off 25) and a late-innings blitz from Venkatesh Iyer (73* off 40), RCB posted a formidable 222/4 in 20 overs.

Thereafter, RCB went on to secure a clinical 23-run victory, restricting Punjab Kings to 199-8 in 20 overs and officially securing their berth in the IPL 2026 playoffs.