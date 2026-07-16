Virat Kohli scripted yet another milestone in his glittering international career by becoming the highest run-scoring Indian batter in England across all formats during the second ODI against England at Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Thursday.
The former India captain also added another feather to his cap by breaking Kumar Sangakkara's world record for the most runs scored in ODIs played at the home of the opposition.
Kohli needed just four runs to surpass Rahul Dravid's long-standing tally of 2,645 international runs in England. The milestone came in the ninth over of India's innings when the right-hander drove Jofra Archer through the covers for a boundary.
Having made his international debut in England in 2011, Kohli has now scored 2,646 runs (and counting) in the country across Tests, ODIs and T20Is, overtaking Dravid to move to the top of India's all-time list.
Most international runs by an Indian batter in England (All Formats)
Player Runs
Virat Kohli 2,646
Rahul Dravid 2,645
Sachin Tendulkar 2,626
Rohit Sharma 2,308*
Sourav Ganguly 1,949
The achievement also makes Kohli the highest run-scoring Asian batter in international cricket in England, moving ahead of both Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar. Among overseas batters, only Viv Richards (3,402), Steve Smith (3,348), Ricky Ponting (2,833) and Allan Border (2,799) have scored more international runs in England.
Kohli also surpassed former Sri Lanka captain Kumar Sangakkara to become the batter with the most runs in ODIs played at the home of the opposition. The Indian star required 46 runs before the match to go past Sangakkara's tally of 5,518 runs, and achieved the feat during his innings in Cardiff.
Most runs in ODIs at the home of the opposition
Player Runs
Virat Kohli 5,519
Kumar Sangakkara 5,518
Ricky Ponting 5,090
Sachin Tendulkar 5,065
MS Dhoni 4,520
Unlike Sangakkara, who reached the mark in 149 away ODIs, Kohli accomplished the feat in just 126 matches, highlighting his exceptional record in overseas conditions.
Kohli arrived in Cardiff after managing just five runs in the opening ODI at Edgbaston, but quickly bounced back by adding two major records to his already unparalleled resume.
The 37-year-old has now accumulated international runs in England over a span stretching from 2011 to 2026, further cementing his legacy as one of India's greatest overseas performers.
He is also closing in on another significant milestone. Kohli entered the match needing 65 more runs to become only the third Indian batter after Sachin Tendulkar and Sourav Ganguly to complete 8,000 ODI runs away from home.
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