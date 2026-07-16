Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Virat Kohli creates history, becomes India's highest run-scorer in England across formats

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes India's highest run-scorer in England across formats

Virat Kohli created history during the second ODI against England by becoming India's highest run-scorer in international cricket on English soil. The star batter surpassed Rahul Dravid's long-standing record, adding another major milestone to his illustrious international career.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Jul 16, 2026, 08:18 PM IST|Updated: Jul 16, 2026, 08:18 PM IST
Virat Kohli creates history, becomes India's highest run-scorer in England across formats
Image Credit: X

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
Virat Kohli creates history, becomes India's highest run-scorer in England across formats
2nd ODI IND vs ENG1 min ago
2
Amarnath Yatra1 min ago
3
Gujarat48 min ago
4
Rath yatra55 min ago
5
Auto news1 hr ago