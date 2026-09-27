/Virat Kohli creates history, becomes second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 15000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli etched his name deeper into cricket folklore on Sunday, becoming only the second batter in the history of One Day Internationals after great Sachin Tendulkar to breach the mythical 15,000-run mark. The 37-year-old Kohli achieved the milestone during India’s chase against West Indies in the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.
Virat entered the innings on 14,941 runs from 314 matches and 302 innings. He reached the landmark with a four off Alzarri Joseph. The Greenfield International Stadium crowd rose as he acknowledged the applause.
He got there in his 303rd ODI innings - 74 innings fewer than Tendulkar, who reached 15,000 in his 377th innings in 2007. That makes Kohli the fastest to the mark by a wide margin.
More to follow...
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