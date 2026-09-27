Add Zee Business As A Preferred Source
App
  • News
  • /Cricket
  • /Virat Kohli creates history, becomes second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 15000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli creates history, becomes second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 15000 ODI runs

Virat Kohli became only the second batter in men's ODI history to score 15,000 runs, joining Sachin Tendulkar, during India’s chase against West Indies in the first ODI at Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday.

Written ByAvinash Kumar
Published: Sep 27, 2026, 08:45 PM IST|Updated: Sep 27, 2026, 08:45 PM IST
Virat Kohli creates history, becomes second player after Sachin Tendulkar to score 15000 ODI runs
Image Credit: BCCI

About the Author

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar

Avinash Kumar is a Senior Sub-Editor (Sports) with over 7 years of experience in the media industry. He specialises in conducting exclusive interviews, doing special stories and ground reporting across sports.  After starting his journalism career in 2018 at United News Of India (UNI) News Agency, he has worked at various reputed media organisations like IANS News Agency, Times Now before joining Zee News, one of India's largest News Network. Avinash has covered multiple tournaments like the Cricket World Cup, IPL, ILT20, PKL, Indian Open and others from the different venues across the globe. He has also interviewed renowned sportspersons like Virender Sehwag, Brett Lee, Joe Root, PV Sindhu, Cheteshwar Pujara, Shikhar Dhawan and others over the years.  He holds a degree in Bachelor of Journalism and Mass Communication (BJMC) and brings his sports knowledge, experience and correct facts to stories that matter. He can be reached at Avinash.Kumar@India.com or @Avinashkmratish on X.

Read More

Trending

  • News
  • Photos
  • Videos
'AI could cause a billion deaths': Why Bill Gates' warning is different from earlier AI fears
2
3
4
5