Virat Kohli creates history, breaks Alex Hales' world record for...
Virat Kohli, the evergreen talisman of Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), once again etched his name in the annals of T20 cricket during high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on Friday.
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Virat Kohli, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) batting maestro, added another monumental milestone to his legendary career during RCB’s high-stakes IPL 2026 clash against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on Friday, May 21.
During his short stay at the crease, Virat scored 15 off 11 and surpassed Alex Hales' long-standing record by being involved in his 211th fifty-plus partnership in men's T20 cricket, setting a new world record.
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The 37-year-old Kohli now stands alone at the top of the all-time list:
Most 50-Plus Partnerships in Men's T20 Cricket
211 - Virat Kohli*
210 - Alex Hales
200 - David Warner
196 - Babar Azam
191 - Chris Gayle
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A Season of Milestones for King Kohli
This record-breaking moment is part of an extraordinary IPL 2026 campaign for the 37-year-old Virat Kohli, who had earlier equalled Alex Hales' tally of 210 during a crucial clash against Punjab Kings, sharing a significant stand with Devdutt Padikkal.
The partnership with Padikkal also marked their sixth 50-plus stand of the season - the joint-second highest for any non-opening pair in a single IPL edition. Kohli and the legendary AB de Villiers still hold the record with seven such stands in 2016.
Lineup For SRH vs RCB IPL 2026 Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad Playing XI: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan (wk), Heinrich Klaasen, Salil Arora, R Smaran, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Pat Cummins (capt), Shivang Kumar, Eshan Malinga, Sakib Hussain
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Venkatesh Iyer, Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (capt), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Rasikh Salam, Suyash Sharma, Josh Hazlewood
SRH Impact substitutes: Aniket Verma, Praful Hinge, Liam Livingstone, Harsh Dubey, Harshal Patel
RCB Impact substitutes: Tim David, Kanishk Chouhan, Swapnil Singh, Abhinandan Singh, Jordan Cox
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