Virat Kohli Creates History, Breaks Another Sachin Tendulkar Record To Become Fastest Batter In The World To...

Virat Kohli on Sunday etched his name deeper into cricket history by becoming the quickest player ever to reach 28,000 runs in international cricket. Kohli achieved this monumental feat during the 1st ODI against New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara.

The 37-year-old Kohli reached the milestone by smashing a boundary off New Zealand spinner Adithya Ashok, joining an elite club as only the third player ever to cross 28,000 international runs - after legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara.

Virat's achievement is particularly significant because of the speed at which he surpassed the two other legends in the "28,000 Club" in international cricket.

Kohli, who made his international debut in 2008, broke Tendulkar’s record to become the fastest batter to reach 28,000 runs in only his 624th* innings. Sachin had reached the landmark during his 644th innings while Sangakkara crossed the feat in his 666th innings.

Fastest To Score 28,000 International Runs

624 innings* - Virat Kohli*

644 innings - Sachin Tendulkar

666 innings - Kumar Sangakkara

Earlier in February 2023, Kohli became the fastest batter to reach 25,000 runs, getting there in 549 innings - 28 fewer than Tendulkar. He continued his rapid march in October 2023 by becoming the quickest to 26,000 runs, surpassing Tendulkar’s mark by 13 innings.

A year later, in September 2024, Kohli went on to complete 27,000 runs in just his 59th innings.

Virat Kohli's Red-Hot Form In 50-Over Cricket

This milestone comes at a high point in Virat Kohli’s 'second wind' in ODI cricket. Having retired from T20Is after the 2024 World Cup and stepped away from Test cricket in 2025, Kohli has focused his mastery on the 50-over format.

His recent form includes back-to-back centuries against South Africa and a prolific stint in the domestic Vijay Hazare Trophy.