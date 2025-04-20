Royal Challengers Bengaluru star Virat Kohli created history during his team's IPL 2025 match against Punjab Kings at the Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday.

Kohli, who opened the innings, scored 73 off 54 balls, registering his fourth fifty of the season and guided RCB to seven-wicket win over Punjab Kings. It was Kohli's 67th fifty-plus score in the IPL and he broke David Warner's all-time record for the most fifty-plus scores in the history of the Indian Premier League.

Most 50+ Scores In IPL History

67 Virat Kohli

66 David Warner

53 Shikhar Dhawan

45 Rohit Sharma

43 KL Rahul

43 AB de Villiers

40 Suresh Raina

38 Faf du Plessis

Apart from his most fifty-plus scores record, Kohli also holds the record for the most centuries in the league, having smashed eight hundreds.

Most Centuries In The IPL

Virat Kohli (RCB) - 8

Jos Buttler (GT/MI/RR) - 7

Chris Gayle (KKR/KXIP/PBKS/RCB) - 6

Shubman Gill (GT/KKR) - 4

KL Rahul - 4

Shane Watson (CSK/RCB/RR) - 4

Earlier in the tournament, Kohli also achieved the feat of 13,000 runs in his 386th T20 innings, making him the second-fastest batter to the milestone after Chris Gayle, who reached 13,000 runs in only 381 innings.

RCB Beat Punjab Kings By 7 Wickets

Virat Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal smashed half-centuries as Royal Challengers Bengaluru exacted a sweet revenge on Punjab Kings with an easy seven-wicket win in the 37th match of IPL 2025 at Mullanpur, Chandigarh on Sunday.

Chasing 158, Kohli (73 not out off 54 balls) and Padikkal (61 off 35 balls) shared a 103-run partnership, which formed the backbone of the massive win achieved with seven balls to spare.

Earlier, spinners Krunal Pandya (2/25) and Suyash Sharma (2/26) shared four wickets between them as Punjab Kings struggled to build momentum with RCB striking at regular intervals. Opener Prabhsimran Singh top-scored for the hosts with a 17-ball 33 after being invited to bat.