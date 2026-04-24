Virat Kohli creates history, breaks multiple records in RCB vs GT IPL 2026 clash; check all milestones

Virat Kohli once again proved why he is the undisputed King of Indian Premier League (IPL), delivering a masterclass in a run chase as Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) beat Gujarat Titans (GT) by five wickets at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru on Friday, April 24.

The 37-year-old Virat scored a scintillating 81 off 44 balls (8 fours, 4 sixes), anchoring RCB's successful pursuit of 206 and etching his name into the history books with multiple landmark achievements.



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RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match Context

After being invited to bat first, Gujarat Titans posted a formidable 205/3 in their 20 overs, powered by Sai Sudharsan's elegant century.

RCB needed a clinical chase on a batting-friendly pitch, and Kohli, despite being dropped on a golden duck early on, made GT pay dearly. He brought up his half-century in just 30 balls and kept the required rate under control before falling to a slower bouncer from Jason Holder. RCB eventually chased down the target comfortably in 18.5 oves with five wickets in hand.

Historic Milestones Achieved By Virat Kohli

During his scintillating knock for RCB against Gujarat Titans, Virat Kohli broke multiple records.

First player to 800 fours in IPL history: Kohli reached this unique landmark with a boundary early in his innings. He now leads the all-time list comfortably (over 800 fours), ahead of Shikhar Dhawan (768), David Warner (663), and Rohit Sharma (653). No other batter has crossed this milestone.

Joins 300 sixes club in IPL: With a clean strike off Rashid Khan, Kohli brought up his 300th IPL six, becoming only the third player to achieve this (after Chris Gayle and Rohit Sharma). Notably, he is the first to score 300 sixes for a single franchise (RCB).

First batter to score 10,000 T20 runs in a single country (India): Kohli reached this global record during the 10th over of the RCB innings. This was his 291st T20 match on Indian soil (including IPL, domestic, and internationals). He needed 49 runs entering the match and got there in style.

Move closer to 9,000 IPL runs: Kohli's knock took him closer to the 9,000 IPL runs milestone (he entered needing around 92 runs for that). He also registered his 66th IPL fifty, further cementing his chase-master reputation.

Why This Matters

At 37, Virat Kohli continues to defy age and expectations, blending classical timing with calculated power-hitting. His ability to dominate in chases while ticking off statistical landmarks highlights his unparalleled consistency in the IPL.

This performance not only boosted RCB in the points table but also silenced any lingering doubts about Virat's form in IPL 2026.

Lineup For RCB vs GT IPL 2026 Match

Gujarat Titans Playing XI: Shubman Gill (c), B Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler (wk), Washington Sundar, Jason Holder, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Rashid Khan, Manav Suthar, Kagiso Rabada, Mohammed Siraj.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru Playing XI: Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar (c), Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam.

GT Impact substitutes: Prasidh Krishna, Anuj Rawat, Glenn Phillips, Nishant Sindhu, Arshad Khan

RCB Impact substitutes: Jacob Bethell, Jordan Cox, Mangesh Yadav, Vicky Ostwal, Venkatesh Iyer