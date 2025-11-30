Indian batting maestro Virat Kohli has added another monumental feat to his illustrious career, surpassing Sachin Tendulkar and further strengthening his claim as one of the greatest limited-overs batsmen of all time. Kohli has been steadily rewriting white-ball history, and earlier this year he also overtook Tendulkar’s iconic record of most 50+ scores in ODI chases, a milestone achieved during the Australia series.

Milestone Moment in Ranchi

After a tough 2-0 Test series defeat against South Africa, India returned to the ODI format with determination in Ranchi. Despite an early setback with Yashasvi Jaiswal’s dismissal, Kohli and Rohit Sharma rebuilt the innings with a century partnership.

During this stand, Kohli reached his 76th ODI fifty, which was also his 59th ODI 50+ score at home, a landmark that officially pushed him past Sachin Tendulkar for the most 50+ scores in home ODIs.

To cap off a remarkable day, Kohli converted his innings into his 52nd ODI century, marking his first ODI hundred since the Champions Trophy and once again showcasing why he remains arguably the greatest ODI batter ever.

A Legacy of ODI Dominance

Kohli’s brilliance in run-chases continues to define his legacy:

He has surpassed Tendulkar for the most 50+ scores in ODI chases

His chasing average remains the highest in ODI cricket history

His consistency over more than a decade places him in cricket’s most elite company

The 37-year-old already holds the record for the most ODI centuries by an Indian, moving beyond Tendulkar’s iconic 49-hundred mark when he smashed No. 50 in the 2023 ODI World Cup semifinal against New Zealand.

With his form still glowing and several milestones in sight, Kohli is on track to finish his career not only alongside, but ahead of cricketing greats such as Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis across multiple statistical categories.

The King Continues to Rule

Every time Virat Kohli walks out to bat in ODI cricket, history seems to follow. As he keeps pushing boundaries and breaking previously unthinkable records, one thing is certain:

The era of King Kohli is far from over.