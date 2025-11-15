Virat Kohli is one of the modern-day greats, but he has built something unique in his blood for white ball cricket. Virat Kohli has achieved several records in the history of the game, but the intensity he brings to One Day Internationals is unmatchable, which he proved on 15th November in the semi-final of the Cricket World Cup 2023.

Historical Day In Indian Cricket

The day will forever be remembered as Virat Kohli rewrote cricket history, surpassing the legendary Sachin Tendulkar by scoring his 50th ODI century. The historic moment came in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semi-final against New Zealand at the iconic Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai, sending millions of fans across the world into celebration.

Kohli, already regarded as one of the greatest batters of the modern era, reached the milestone in style on a high-pressure night, proving once again why he remains India’s ultimate big-match performer.

A Modern Master Defines His Legacy

Virat Kohli has always shown a deep connection with ODI cricket. His discipline, hunger, and unparalleled consistency have made him the backbone of India’s batting order for over a decade. But on this night, he transcended the boundaries of greatness. By bringing up his 50th ODI ton, Kohli became the first player in cricket history to achieve this monumental feat, going past Tendulkar’s long-standing record of 49 centuries.

What made the moment even more emotional was that Sachin himself was present in the stands, watching the man who idolised him for years surpass one of his most iconic records, a symbolic passing of the torch between two Indian cricket greats. In front of a roaring home crowd, Kohli produced a masterclass. His perfectly-paced innings were built on patience, rhythm, and impeccable shot selection. The magnitude of the stage made the accomplishment even more special.

ODI Stats (2008 - Present)

Matches- 305

Innings- 293

Runs - 14255

Highest Score - 183

Average- 57.71

Strike Rate - 93.26

Centuries - 51

Half Centuries -75

Kohli’s ODI numbers are a reflection of his unmatched consistency. He holds the record for being the fastest to every milestone from 7,000 to 14,000 ODI runs, showcasing his dominance in the format. His reputation as the “Chase Master” continues to grow, with many of his centuries coming in pressure situations, often guiding India to victory in tight run-chases.

A Night to Remember

As Kohli raised his bat to the sky in celebration, the Wankhede erupted. Millions watching from homes, stadiums, and fan parks felt goosebumps. It wasn’t just a record; it was a once-in-a-generation moment, the kind that becomes folklore. Sachin Tendulkar’s proud smile from the stands summed it up perfectly. Cricket had witnessed history.

Virat Kohli didn’t just break a record. He created an unforgettable chapter in world cricket, one that will be cherished forever.