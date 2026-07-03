/Virat Kohli creates history, dethrones Kim Kardashian to become...

In another remarkable milestone that highlights cricket's growing global influence and the changing landscape of social media, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has surpassed American media personality Kim Kardashian to become the 11th most followed individual on X, formerly known as Twitter. As of early July 2026, Kohli's official account, @imVkohli, has amassed approximately 69.9 million followers, moving ahead of Kardashian, who currently has around 68.9 million followers.
The achievement adds yet another chapter to the illustrious career of the 37 year old batting legend, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history. Since joining X in 2009, Kohli has steadily expanded his online presence, building a fan base that extends well beyond the cricketing world. His account features a blend of match updates, training sessions, fitness content, personal reflections, and family moments, attracting audiences from across the globe, particularly in cricket loving countries such as India, Australia, England, and several others.
Kohli's Growing Influence Beyond Cricket
Kohli's success on social media mirrors his extraordinary achievements on the cricket field. As a former captain of the Indian team and one of the most prolific run scorers across all formats, he has established a public image that combines unmatched competitiveness with authenticity. Admirers appreciate not only his record breaking batting performances and numerous centuries but also his candid views on fitness, mental well being, and the evolving commercial landscape of cricket.
His social media presence also offers fans a glimpse into his personal life. Posts featuring his wife, actress Anushka Sharma, and their children have helped present a more relatable side of the player affectionately known as "King Kohli."
Even as Kohli progresses through the latter stages of his international career, his popularity continues to rise. His follower count has maintained strong momentum, driven by India's vast cricket fan base around the world and X's focus on promoting highly engaging content from verified public figures.
Kohli Joins the World's Biggest Social Media Personalities
The list of the most followed accounts on X includes some of the world's biggest names across technology, politics, sports, music, and entertainment. Elon Musk remains comfortably at the top with more than 230 million followers, while personalities including Barack Obama, Donald Trump, Cristiano Ronaldo, Narendra Modi, and Rihanna also feature among the platform's most followed users.
Kohli's rise into the top 11 serves as another reminder of cricket's enormous international popularity and India's unmatched digital audience.
Kim Kardashian established her global brand through reality television, beginning with Keeping Up with the Kardashians, before expanding into successful ventures across fashion, beauty, including SKIMS, and media. Moving ahead of a celebrity of her stature underlines Kohli's worldwide appeal that extends well beyond cricket.
More Than Just a Social Media Milestone
Kohli's latest achievement represents more than simply surpassing another celebrity in follower count. It reflects how sporting excellence and genuine engagement can compete with the influence traditionally enjoyed by entertainment personalities. The milestone also reinforces cricket's growing cultural influence worldwide and highlights India's expanding presence across digital platforms.
Kohli now joins global sporting icons such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Neymar, demonstrating that athletes from countries with deeply passionate fan bases can command audiences comparable to those of Hollywood celebrities and international music stars.
Industry observers believe Kohli's growth is further strengthened by his consistent posting during marquee tournaments including the Indian Premier League, ICC World Cups, and bilateral international series. Combined with his verified status and regular engagement, these factors continue to increase his visibility on the platform.
As Kohli continues climbing the rankings of the world's most followed personalities on X, this achievement stands as another testament to his extraordinary impact across sport, culture, and digital media. For millions of supporters worldwide, it reinforces that the "Run Machine" continues to set records both on the cricket field and beyond.
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