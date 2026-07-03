/Virat Kohli creates history, dethrones Kim Kardashian to become...

The achievement adds yet another chapter to the illustrious career of the 37 year old batting legend, who is widely regarded as one of the greatest cricketers in history. Since joining X in 2009, Kohli has steadily expanded his online presence, building a fan base that extends well beyond the cricketing world. His account features a blend of match updates, training sessions, fitness content, personal reflections, and family moments, attracting audiences from across the globe, particularly in cricket loving countries such as India, Australia, England, and several others.