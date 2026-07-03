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Virat Kohli creates history, dethrones Kim Kardashian to become...

In another remarkable milestone that highlights cricket's growing global influence and the changing landscape of social media, Indian cricket superstar Virat Kohli has surpassed American media personality Kim Kardashian.

Written ByZee Media Bureau
Published: Jul 03, 2026, 10:53 AM IST|Updated: Jul 03, 2026, 10:53 AM IST
Virat Kohli creates history, dethrones Kim Kardashian to become...
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Zee Media Bureau

Zee Media Bureau

The bureau represents a collective of experienced journalists, editors, and correspondents who work across television, digital, and social platforms to deliver timely, accurate, and wide-ranging news coverage. Zee Media Bureau's coverage spans politics, business, economy, technology, health, entertainment, and global affairs. The bureau follows a collaborative newsroom model, where stories are researched, verified, and published by a team. This ensures speed, editorial consistency, and adherence to journalistic standards, particularly for breaking news and developing stories.

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