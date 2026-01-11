Advertisement
Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara To Becomes 2nd Highest Run-Scorer Of All Time
VIRAT KOHLI

Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara To Becomes 2nd Highest Run-Scorer Of All Time

Virat Kohli created a world record during the 1st ODI between India and New Zealand at the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) Stadium in Vadodara on Sunday, January 11.

 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jan 11, 2026, 11:53 PM IST
Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Kumar Sangakkara To Becomes 2nd Highest Run-Scorer Of All TimePic credit: BCCI

India stalwart Virat Kohli surpassed Sri Lankan legend Kumar Sangakkara to become the second-highest run-getter of all time in international cricket, only behind the legendary Sachin Tendulkar, who continues to reign at the top of the list. Kohli crossed the milestone of 28,016 runs during India's first ODI against New Zealand at the BCA International Stadium in Kotambi, Vadodara, on Sunday.

Tendulkar holds the record for the most runs in international cricket, having scored 34,357 runs in 664 matches and 782 innings, with an average of 48.25, along with 100 centuries and 164 fifties.

Meanwhile, by scoring his 42nd run in the fifth delivery of the 20th over, Kohli surpassed Sangakkara to rise to second in the list of all-time highest run-scorers in cricket.

Sangakkara finished his international career with 28,016 runs across 594 matches and 666 innings, with an average of 46.77, including 63 centuries and 153 half-centuries.

Earlier in his knock, Kohli completed 28000 international runs, becoming the fastest cricketer to reach the milestone in just 624 innings, taking 20 fewer innings than the previous world record holder, Tendulkar, who needed 644 innings to reach the milestone.

Before the ODI series opener, Kohli was only 25 runs short of reaching 28,000 international runs. The right-handed batter had scored 27,975 runs across 556 matches and 623 innings, maintaining a remarkable average of 52.58, with 84 centuries and 145 half-centuries.

Making his 309th ODI appearance for India, Kohli smashed New Zealand’s Adithya Ashok for a boundary off the fifth delivery of the 13th over, and with that, went past the 28000-run mark in international cricket.

Kohli walked out to bat at No. 3 after Rohit Sharma was dismissed in the ninth over off Kyle Jamieson. The two senior cricketer have been in top form in the 50-over format across international and domestic arenas, and continued to showcase their top form as they faced the BlackCaps in the first ODI. 

