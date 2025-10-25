Virat Kohli Creates History, Surpasses Sachin Tendulkar For New World Record In ODI Cricket
With his impressive knock against Australia in the third ODI against Australia, Virat Kohli not only silenced his critics but also shattered a long-standing record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar.
Virat Kohli delivered yet another masterclass in the art of chasing during India's dominating nine-wicket win over Australia in the third and final ODI of the three-match series at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday, October 25.
Batting second in pursuit of a competitive total, Kohli played a composed knock (74 not out off 81 balls) and shared an unbeaten 168-run stand with Rohit Sharma (121 not out off 125) as India chased down the target in 38.3 overs with nine wickets in hand.
With his impressive knock, Virat not only silenced his critics but also shattered a long-standing record held by the legendary Sachin Tendulkar. This was Kohli's 70th fifty while chasing, surpassing the Little Master Tendulkar to set a new world record.
Most 50+ Scores In Run Chases
70 - Virat Kohli
69 - Sachin Tendulkar
55 - Rohit Sharma
50 - Jacques Kallis
During his match-winning knock, Kohli also surpassed Kumar Sangakkara in terms of runs to become the second-highest run-getter in ODI history. The former India captain is now only behind legendary batter Sachin Tendulkar, who is sitting at the top of the table with a massive tally of 18,426 runs.
However, Kohli boasts a better average than Tendulkar or any of the top 10 batters in the list. He averages 57.69 in 305 ODIs played so far, while Tendulkar's average stood at 44.83 in his 463-match ODI career.
With Kohli at the fag end of his career and only playing in the 50-over format, it is likely that the Delhi batter will finish his ODI career as the second-highest run getter behind his idol Tendulkar.
Most Runs In ODI Cricket History
18426 - Sachin Tendulkar
14255 - Virat Kohli
14234 - Kumar Sangakkara
13704 - Ricky Ponting
13430 - Sanath Jayasuriya
Kohli, who is famously known as 'Chase Master', also completed 2500 runs against Australia in the format, during the third ODI in Sydney.
