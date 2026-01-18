Virat Kohli Creates History With 54th ODI Century, Surpasses Ricky Ponting, Virender Sehwag For MASSIVE Record Against New Zealand

In a vintage display of grit and masterclass, Virat Kohli etched his name deeper into the record books after scoring his 54th One-Day International century during the third and final ODI against New Zealand at Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore on Sunday, January 18.

While India ultimately fell short in their pursuit of New Zealand's mammoth 337, losing the match by 41 runs and the series 2-1, the night belonged to the Virat as he systematically dismantled the Kiwis' bowling attack to achieve milestones that place him in a league of his own.

Despite the heartbreak of the loss, Virat's innings was a classic display of his chase mastery and resilience.



Breaking the "Kiwi Curse": Most Hundreds vs NZ

In a high pressure, run chase, Virat Kohli scored 124 off 108 balls with the help of 10 fours and 3 sixes. This century was Kohli's 7th ODI hundred against New Zealand in 36 innings. He surpassed Australian legend Ricky Ponting and former India opener Virender Sehwag to become the player with the most ODI centuries against New Zealand.

Most Hundreds Against NZ (ODIs)

7 - Virat Kohli (36 innings)

6 - Ricky Ponting (50 innings)

6 - Virender Sehwag (23 innings)

5 - Sachin Tendulkar (41 innings)

5 - Sanath Jayasuriya (45 innings)

This ton also marked his 85th international century overall (30 in Tests, 54 in ODIs, 1 in T20I), further cementing his status as one of the all-time greats. It was his third ODI century in his last six innings, showing he's in red-hot form at 37.

The Lone Warrior In Indore

Chasing a daunting target of 338, India’s top order crumbled early, leaving the hosts reeling at 71 for 4. However, Virat Kohli stood as the solitary pillar of resistance, building vital partnerships with Nitish Kumar Reddy (53) and Harshit Rana (52).

Though he eventually fell for a valiant 124 off 108 balls, his efforts kept the Indore crowd on their feet until the very end, proving that even at 37, his hunger for runs and his ability to navigate high-pressure chases remain unmatched.