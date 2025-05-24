Virat Kohli Creates World Record, Becomes First Player To Achieve ‘THIS’ Historic Milestone

Virat Kohli has etched his name in the history books once again by becoming the first-ever cricketer to hit 800 fours for a single franchise in T20 cricket. The remarkable feat was achieved during Royal Challengers Bengaluru’s (RCB) recent clash against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the IPL 2025. Kohli scored 43 runs in the match, which included seven well-timed boundaries, helping him cross the landmark figure.

This achievement highlights Kohli’s extraordinary consistency and skill in white-ball cricket, particularly in the IPL, where he has been the cornerstone of the RCB lineup since the league’s inception in 2008. Of his 800 fours, 756 came in IPL matches while the remaining 44 were struck in the now-defunct Champions League T20, all representing RCB, making him the only player to accomplish this with a single franchise.

Most fours for a single team in T20s:

Virat Kohli for RCB - 801

James Vince for Hampshire - 694

Alex Hales for Nottinghamshire - 563

Rohit Sharma for MI - 550

Luke Wright for Sussex - 529

Over his long and illustrious career, Kohli has played 264 matches for RCB, amassing over 8,552 runs at an average nearing 40. His stats include 62 half-centuries and 8 centuries, solidifying his position as one of the greatest T20 batsmen of all time. His ability to find gaps and accumulate runs through clean, grounded shots, rather than relying solely on power-hitting, sets him apart from many modern-day cricketers.

In addition to this milestone, Kohli also became just the second player to score 800+ runs against Sunrisers Hyderabad in IPL history, joining Sanju Samson in this elite group.

This latest accomplishment is yet another testament to Kohli’s enduring class and dominance in the format. As RCB continues its quest for an IPL title, Kohli remains their driving force, inspiring both fans and teammates with his unmatched commitment and iconic performances.

Meanwhile, RCB lost the plot in the death stages despite looking set to chase down a huge total. They lost their last five wickets for 15 runs and went down by 42 runs.