In a move that sent social media into a frenzy, Royal Challengers Bengaluru star and cricketing icon Virat Kohli deleted 191 posts from his Instagram feed on April 9, 2025. With 271 million followers, Kohli is India’s most-followed athlete on Instagram and one of the top global sports influencers, second only to Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi. So, when Kohli made this surprising social media decision mid-IPL season, fans and brands alike were left stunned. The former India captain didn’t just delete random posts. Instead, he removed all paid partnerships, promotional content, and brand endorsements from his main Instagram timeline. These posts were shifted to the reels section, leaving his feed curated with personal moments — gym sessions, training snapshots, family time, and updates related to his lifestyle brand One8.

Virat kohli has deleted 191 ad posts from his instagram account in the last 30 Days pic.twitter.com/t9IkrOnlfw April 9, 2025

While no official reason has been given by Kohli or his team, the intent behind this digital overhaul appears strategic. With his profile now showcasing a more personal and authentic side, Kohli might be aiming to shift focus from brand collaborations to individual identity — especially as he ventures deeper into business and post-cricket life planning.

Fans React: "Finally, a Clean Feed!"

Social media users were quick to spot the change. One fan commented on Kohli’s latest restaurant post, “Ads moved to reels section, the feed looks so good.” Another chimed in, “King Kohli removed all the advertisements on his account?” The sentiment across the board was one of surprise — and admiration. It’s a rare move in the influencer era, especially for someone with a brand value as massive as Kohli’s.

This move also adds another dimension to his persona — that of a meticulous planner who knows how to reinvent his brand image. The timing couldn’t have been more perfect, considering Kohli’s resurgence on the field.

Kohli’s On-Field Dominance in IPL 2025

While his Instagram feed saw a major clean-up, Kohli’s bat has been doing all the talking on the field. The RCB legend has been in red-hot form in IPL 2025, scoring 164 runs in just four games with two half-centuries. His consistency has been a cornerstone in RCB’s impressive run so far, as the franchise sits comfortably in third place on the points table with three wins out of four matches.

In the clash against Mumbai Indians, Kohli not only led with the bat but also became the first Indian to reach 13,000 runs in T20 cricket. This elite milestone places him among legends like Chris Gayle, Alex Hales, Shoaib Malik, and Kieron Pollard in the all-time T20 run-scorers list. With this, Kohli also became the fifth player globally to cross the 13,000-run mark in T20s — a testament to his sustained excellence over more than 400 matches in the format.

A Personal Peak and a Professional Statement

Kohli's transformation — both online and on the pitch — underscores the mindset of an athlete who’s not just chasing records but also carefully managing his legacy. By decluttering his digital footprint, he's bringing the spotlight back on what matters to him — performance, personal growth, and passion projects.

The most-liked post on his account remains the one celebrating India's 2024 T20 World Cup win, which amassed nearly 22 million likes. It serves as a reminder of his enduring emotional connection with fans, who continue to hang on his every move — whether it's a cricketing masterclass or an Instagram update.