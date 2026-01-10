Amidst the high-pressure buildup to India’s upcoming ODI series against New Zealand, a touching moment of lightheartedness has captured the internet's imagination. During a practice session in Vadodara on January 9, 2026, batting icon Virat Kohli paused his rigorous training to interact with a group of young supporters, leading to a viral encounter with a "miniature" version of himself.

The Encounter that Broke the Internet

While signing autographs, the 36-year-old superstar was visibly stunned after coming face-to-face with a young boy who bore a striking and uncanny resemblance to a childhood version of Kohli. Images and videos of the interaction, which show a beaming Kohli clearly amused by the similarity, immediately flooded X (formerly Twitter).

Social media users were quick to share side-by-side comparisons of the youngster and nostalgic photos of a young Kohli from his early playing days in Delhi. Fans have affectionately dubbed the child "Mini Kohli," providing a sentimental layer to the intense preparations currently underway.

Elite Form and Record-Breaking Returns

This viral moment comes at a time when Kohli is displaying some of the most dominant form of his career. He recently made a rare return to domestic cricket, representing Delhi in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for the first time in 16 years. His impact was immediate and historic:

The Performance: He smashed a commanding 131 followed by a stylish 77.

The Milestone: During this stint, he surpassed the 16,000-run mark in List A cricket.

The Record: By reaching this milestone, he eclipsed Sachin Tendulkar's long-standing record to become the fastest player in history to achieve the feat.

Leading the Charge Against the BlackCaps

Kohli arrived in Vadodara to a hero’s welcome earlier this week, with the city set to host a men's ODI for the first time in many years. His domestic masterclass follows a stellar showing against South Africa, where his consistent run-scoring was instrumental in India’s 2-1 series victory.

The veteran batter appears relaxed yet intensely focused as he prepares for a busy stretch of international cricket. India is scheduled to play three ODIs against New Zealand:

First ODI: Vadodara (January 11)

Second ODI: Rajkot (January 14)

Third ODI: Indore (January 18)

Following the 50-over assignment, the two nations will face off in a high-octane five-match T20I series. With his spirits high following the interaction with young fans and his physical form at its peak, Kohli seems primed to lead the Indian batting charge against a challenging New Zealand attack.