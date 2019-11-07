Virat Kohli dubs Suresh Raina as 'Bhavesh', invites hilarious reactions from Twitterati

Indian skipper Virat Kohli received a flurry of birthday wishes on Twitter when he turned 31 on November 5. But what set social media ablaze was the response of the captain to fellow batsman Suresh Raina's greetings.

Just like other members of the cricket fraternity, out-of-favour batsman Raina too took to his official Twitter handle to extend his warm birthday greetings to the Indian talisman.

Sharing an old picture of him and Kohli where two can be seen hugging each other in Indian jersey, Raina wished for more power and glory to the star batsman.

“Happy birthday, brother @imVkohli More runs, more power & more glory to you on your special day. Keep doing what you do. Best wishes, always!” Raina wrote.

Happy birthday, brother @imVkohli More runs, more power & more glory to you on your special day. Keep doing what you do. Best wishes, always! pic.twitter.com/IjdNqwjNW8 — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) November 5, 2019

While responding to Raina's greeting, Kohli intrestingly termed the former as "Bhavesh".

“Thanks Bhavesh," Kohli tweeted in reply.

Soon after Kohli's response, the fans started flooding Twitter with some hilarious tweets.

While some connected the Indian skipper's reply to head coach Ravi Shastri, other predicted that it was a mistake from Kohli or he calls the Raina by that name.

Here are a few of the hilarious replies to Virat Kohli’s tweet:

One more year with Ravi Shastri, Virat will forget his own name. pic.twitter.com/yArWFkU4pn — Sunil- the cricketer (@1sInto2s) November 6, 2019

Virat: @RaviShastriOfc Shastri ye le password, sabko "thank you" bol diyo.

Shastri after two pegs pic.twitter.com/6bs2W0BZ9m — Vikash Kumar (@vikashkmr138) November 6, 2019

Mat reh Shastri Ji ke saath .....! Mat reh bhai mat reh. — Rushank Soni (@rushanksoni19) November 6, 2019

Virat to Shastri: Why did you reply to Suresh from my account? pic.twitter.com/ThNrImnZQu — Shruti (@shruttitandon) November 6, 2019

Regarded as one of the best batsmen in the world, Kohli has appeared in 239 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) for India, scoring 11, 520 runs. He has also notched up 7,066 runs in 82 Tests and 2,450 runs in 72 T20Is.

Kohli is currently on a short break and has been spending some quality time with his actress wife Anushka Sharma in Bhutan. India, on the other hand, are currently playing a three-match T20I series against Bangladesh under the leadership of opener Rohit Sharma.