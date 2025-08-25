Virat Kohli Embraces Spirituality, Seen Using Jap Mala Counter In Vrindavan - WATCH

After announcing his retirement from Test cricket, former Indian skipper Virat Kohli surprised fans by taking a more spiritual route. Kohli, along with his wife Anushka Sharma, visited Premanand Maharaj’s ashram in Vrindavan, where he was seen holding a digital jap mala counter. The moment instantly caught attention and sparked conversations online.

What is a Jap Mala Counter?

Unlike traditional prayer beads, the digital jap mala counter is a modern device worn on the finger. Each time the user presses a button, the gadget counts mantra recitations and displays the number on a small screen. Compact, portable, and battery-powered, these counters are often used by people who wish to practice meditation or mantra chanting without carrying a full mala.

Symbol of Mindfulness and Spirituality

For many, Kohli’s use of the jap mala counter is more than just a tool; it reflects a growing sense of mindfulness and spiritual inclination. Having been one of the fiercest competitors on the cricket field, this gesture hints at a shift towards inner peace and balance in his post-cricket life.

Affordable and Popular Among Devotees

Reports suggest that such counters are inexpensive, usually priced between Rs 200 - Rs 300, and widely available. Their popularity lies in the convenience they bring to spiritual practice, making them especially useful for frequent travelers like Kohli.

Fans React to Kohli’s New Avatar

The sight of Kohli in a spiritual setting resonated deeply with fans. Many interpreted it as a sign of his evolving priorities, while others applauded the cricketer for embracing simplicity after a career filled with intensity and pressure. His calm demeanor during the visit was a stark contrast to the aggressive persona fans are used to seeing on the cricket field.

A New Journey Beyond Cricket

Whether or not this spiritual turn becomes a permanent aspect of Kohli’s lifestyle, his presence with the jap mala counter highlights a softer, more introspective side of the cricketer. As he embarks on life after Test cricket, it seems Kohli is seeking balance, peace, and deeper meaning, a journey that resonates with millions beyond the boundaries of cricket.