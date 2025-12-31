Virat Kohli Enters Year 2026 With Wife Anushka Sharma In A Viral Spider-Man Avatar: Watch Viral Photo Of Virushka

Virat Kohli ushered in the New Year 2026 on a heartwarming note, sharing a special moment with his wife Anushka Sharma as he bid farewell to 2025. The former India captain gave fans a glimpse into his celebrations by posting a cheerful picture of the couple, both wearing masks, with Kohli’s face paint playfully resembling Spider-Man.The photograph captured an intimate and joyful moment, with Kohli and Anushka smiling brightly, reflecting their close bond as they stepped into a new year together. The serene background hinted at a holiday setting, adding to the warmth of the moment.

Taking to Facebook, Kohli accompanied the post with a touching caption, writing, “Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life.” The message instantly resonated with fans, who flooded the comments section with love, admiration and New Year wishes for the couple.

Virat Kohli's new Instagram post with Anushka Sharma pic.twitter.com/pjufC2aC8H December 31, 2025

Add Zee News as a Preferred Source

The post quickly went viral, with supporters calling the duo “couple goals” and praising Kohli for sharing such a candid and personal glimpse into his life. Several celebrities also reacted, including Kohli’s sister-in-law Chetna Kohli, who dropped heart emojis in the comments.

Unique Avatar

Virat appeared in a unique avatar, with Spider-Man-inspired face paint, while Anushka also had an artistic design painted on her face. Sharing the photo, Kohli wrote in the caption, “Stepping into 2026 with the light of my life,” while tagging Anushka and adding a heart emoji. The post went viral within minutes, receiving millions of likes and thousands of comments.

Virat and Anushka’s chemistry has long been a fan favourite. Despite their busy schedules throughout the year, the couple often shares such special moments, which fans deeply cherish. This New Year post has filled social media with positive vibes, with supporters hoping that 2026 will be just as memorable for Kohli on the cricket field.

In 2025, Kohli delivered an outstanding performance in ODIs, scoring 651 runs in 13 matches at an impressive average of 65.1, finishing as India’s highest run-getter in the format. He also made a strong return to domestic cricket, playing several impactful innings.

When will Virat Kohli be seen on the field next?

Virat Kohli has retired from both T20 Internationals and Test cricket but continues to be active in the ODI format. India are scheduled to host New Zealand for a three-match ODI series in January 2026, with matches set to be played between January 11 and January 18. Kohli is expected to feature in that series and will also be seen playing a Vijay Hazare Trophy match before it.