Virat Kohli Equals Ishant Sharma’s Record With Twin Failures Vs Australia In ODIs

India’s star batter Virat Kohli faced another rare low in his illustrious career as he recorded a second consecutive duck in the ongoing ODI series against Australia. After falling for a duck in the first ODI at Perth, Kohli hoped to bounce back strongly at the Adelaide Oval, a venue that has often brought him success. However, the script repeated itself as Australian pacer Xavier Bartlett dismissed him for nought once again, marking the first instance of back-to-back ducks for Kohli in One-Day Internationals.

The early dismissal stunned the Adelaide crowd, who had gathered in anticipation of a trademark Kohli masterclass. Instead, it turned into a rare scene of disbelief as the veteran batter walked back without scoring, his second duck in two matches.

A Statistical Rarity in a Glorious Career

This marks the first time in 17 years of international cricket that Kohli has registered consecutive ODI ducks. His consistency has been one of his defining traits, making this sequence all the more surprising. Across formats, Kohli now sits close to 40 career ducks in international cricket. According to reports, that places him alongside Ishant Sharma on the all-time list for Indian players with the most ducks, behind Zaheer Khan, who leads the tally with 43.

Kohli’s Rare Low at His Favourite Venue

What makes this moment even more unexpected is Kohli’s love affair with the Adelaide Oval. He has often described it as one of his favourite grounds, boasting multiple hundreds here across formats. Yet, cricket’s unpredictability struck again; the same ground that witnessed some of Kohli’s finest innings also became the stage for one of his most forgettable outings. As India heads into the final ODI of the series, all eyes will once again be on Kohli, not just to end the streak of ducks, but to restore the rhythm that has defined his career for over a decade.