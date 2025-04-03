Virat Kohli Fans Troll Bollywood Actor Arshad Warsi After Hilarious Mix-Up With Gujarat Titans’ Arshad Khan

Bollywood actor Arshad Warsi became an unintended victim of online trolling after Gujarat Titans pacer Arshad Khan dismissed Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) star Virat Kohli in their IPL 2025 clash. In a hilarious case of mistaken identity, Kohli’s ardent fans flooded Warsi’s Instagram comments with messages meant for the cricketer, turning an intense cricket encounter into a viral social media spectacle.

The Mix-Up: Arshad Warsi in the Line of Fire

During the GT vs RCB clash, left-arm pacer Arshad Khan delivered a crucial breakthrough by dismissing Kohli cheaply. However, a section of RCB fans, caught up in their emotions, mistakenly targeted Arshad Warsi instead of the cricketer.

One fan wrote, "Kohli ko out kyun kiya?" while another humorously referenced Warsi’s iconic ‘Munna Bhai MBBS’ character, saying, "Ee Circuit, tu Kohli ka wicket kyun liya re?" The confusion soon snowballed into a trending moment, drawing widespread amusement across social media platforms.

RCB vs GT: Key Match Highlights

While the social media storm brewed, Gujarat Titans delivered a stellar performance to secure an eight-wicket victory over RCB. Chasing a target of 170, GT’s batting lineup showcased dominance, with Jos Buttler smashing an unbeaten 73 off 39 balls. Sai Sudharsan provided solid support with 49 off 36 deliveries.

Sherfane Rutherford added the finishing touches with an explosive 30* off 18 balls, ensuring GT’s victory with 13 balls to spare. This commanding win marked GT’s second triumph in three IPL 2025 matches.

Arshad Khan’s Breakthrough Moment

While Arshad Khan trended for unexpected reasons, his on-field performance was commendable. The young pacer struck early, dismissing Kohli in the second over. Attempting a flick down the leg side, Kohli found Prasidh Krishna at deep fine-leg, leading to his early departure.

This proved to be a major setback for RCB, who slumped to 42 for four in the powerplay. Mohammed Siraj, playing against his former franchise, starred with three wickets for just 19 runs. Despite a rescue act from Liam Livingstone (54 off 40) and Tim David (32 off 18), RCB could only muster 169/8 in 20 overs.

Virat Kohli’s Form in IPL 2025

Kohli started IPL 2025 with a match-winning 59* against Kolkata Knight Riders. However, his form has dipped, with scores of 31 (30) against Chennai Super Kings and an early dismissal against GT. As RCB eyes a strong playoff push, fans will hope for a Kohli masterclass in the coming games.

Past Incidents of Mistaken Identity in Cricket

This isn’t the first time Kohli’s passionate fanbase has caused a social media stir. During the 2023 Champions Trophy, electronics brand Philips faced an online barrage after New Zealand’s Glenn Phillips took a stunning catch to dismiss Kohli, leading fans to flood Philips’ social media pages with unrelated comments. Such moments reflect the intensity of cricket fandom but also highlight the occasional pitfalls of instant online reactions.