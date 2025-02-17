Indian cricket team have started their practice for the Champions Trophy 2025 at the ICC Academy in Dubai. The Rohit Sharma-led side will start their Champions Trophy 2025 campaign against Bangladesh at the Dubai International Stadium on February 20 before facing arch-rivals Pakistan on February 23 at the same venue.,

India have a lot at stake at the upcoming Champions Trophy 2025 as Indian cricket is going through a transition. A lot has changed in Indian cricket in the last few months.

After India's loss in Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Australia, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) issued a 10-point diktat, restricting certain activities in the team. One of the restrictions put in place was barring players from bringing their own personal chefs, stylists, and staff on overseas tours. However, Virat Kohli found a unique way to get special food in Dubai after India's training session on Sunday.

According to a report in the Times of India, Kohli had a food packet delivered to him at the training venue. While personal chefs have been disallowed by the BCCI, the former India skipper has found another way to meet his needs.

The report mentioned that Kohli spoke to the team's local manager about 15 minutes before the team bus arrived following the end of India's gruelling three-hour practice session.

The need was understood in extreme detail and when the manager returned, he had a paper bag comprising food from a popular joint.

"It had had few boxes of Kohli's post-session meal. While the others packed their kit bags, Kohli was refueling and even saved a box for the road," the report said.

Notably, the BCCI recently released a 10-point diktat and one of those points included: 'Players can no longer bring personal staff like chefs, security guards, or assistants on tours unless explicitly approved by the BCCI.'

Be it the team's players or support staff, everyone would need to adjust to the new protocols set by the BCCI.