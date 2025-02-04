Virat Kohli Flaunts Chiseled Abs In Nets, Eyes Redemption In IND vs ENG ODI Series - Watch

Virat Kohli isn’t just a cricketing maestro—he’s a fitness icon, a relentless competitor, and the embodiment of athletic discipline. Ahead of India’s much-anticipated ODI series against England, the 36-year-old batting stalwart once again made waves, this time not just for his game but for his shredded physique.

Virat Kohli’s Abs Go Viral During Net Session

As India fine-tuned their preparations in Nagpur ahead of the three-match ODI series, an image of Kohli lifting his sweat-drenched jersey to check his abs during an intense net session set social media ablaze. The picture, which instantly went viral, showcased Kohli’s impeccable fitness levels, a testament to the dedication that has made him one of the fittest athletes in world cricket.

With veins popping, biceps flexing, and abs sculpted to perfection, Kohli looked every bit like the superhero cricketer his fans idolize. It was more than just an aesthetic display—this was proof of the relentless work ethic that has kept him at the top of the sport for over a decade.

A Slump to Overcome: Kohli’s Recent Struggles

However, recent times haven’t been all smooth sailing for the former Indian captain. Kohli endured a tough outing during the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia, where he managed just 190 runs across nine innings. His struggles continued in the Ranji Trophy for Delhi, where he was dismissed for a mere six runs against Railways. Critics began to question whether age was catching up with him, but Kohli, ever the warrior, seems determined to silence doubters with his performance in the upcoming ODIs.

India vs England: The Perfect Stage for Redemption

The ODI series against England presents Kohli with the perfect platform to get back among the runs. With matches set to take place in Nagpur, Pune, and Cuttack, the conditions should favor his batting style. Known for his impeccable ability to chase down targets and construct innings with precision, Kohli will be eager to leave his mark in the series and reaffirm his dominance in the format where he has scored over 13,900 runs.

Moreover, these matches hold added significance as India builds momentum for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025, set to be held in Dubai starting February 19. A strong showing here could not only boost Kohli’s confidence but also solidify his place as India’s key player for the tournament.

On the Brink of History: Kohli Eyes Sachin’s ODI Record

While Kohli’s immediate focus will be on regaining form, he also has a historic milestone within reach. With 13,906 runs in ODI cricket, he is just 94 runs away from becoming only the third batter to breach the 14,000-run mark, following in the footsteps of legends Sachin Tendulkar and Kumar Sangakkara. More significantly, he has a chance to surpass Tendulkar’s record as the fastest to 14,000 runs, a feat that would further cement his legacy.

The Kohli Factor: Beyond Cricket

Beyond his batting exploits, Kohli’s unwavering commitment to fitness continues to inspire athletes and fans alike. His disciplined lifestyle, rigorous training regime, and dedication to peak physical conditioning have transformed him into more than just a cricketer—he’s a movement, a standard-bearer for fitness in Indian sports.

As the first ODI against England looms, all eyes will be on Virat Kohli—not just for his abs that have the internet buzzing, but for the bat that has defined an era. Can King Kohli script another remarkable comeback? If his fitness levels and sheer determination are any indicators, expect fireworks when he takes the field on February 6.