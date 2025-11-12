Virat Kohli Gains From Babar Azam’s Dip; Rohit Sharma Continues To Rule ICC ODI Rankings

Team India continues to dominate the ICC ODI batting rankings as captain Rohit Sharma retains his position at the top of the table. At the same time, Virat Kohli climbs a spot to break into the top five following Babar Azam’s dip in form. The latest ICC update reflects a shuffle among the leading batters in world cricket. Rohit, who was named Player of the Series during India’s recent tour of Australia, continues to lead the charts with 781 rating points, maintaining a comfortable lead over Afghanistan’s Ibrahim Zadran (764).

Babar Azam’s Form Slump Opens the Door for Kohli

Pakistan’s Babar Azam endured a tough patch during his recent outings against Sri Lanka and South Africa, scoring just 29, 27, and 11 in three innings. As a result, he lost 19 rating points, slipping further down the table to 709 points, and is now on the verge of falling out of the top 10 for the first time in years.

This decline has indirectly benefited Indian stalwart Virat Kohli, who rose to fifth place with 725 rating points despite not having played an ODI since the Australia series. The former India captain’s consistency and recent performances continue to keep him among the elite in world cricket.

Kohli will next be in action during India’s upcoming three-match ODI series against South Africa, beginning November 30, providing him with another opportunity to climb even higher in the rankings.

Indian Batters Shine in ICC ODI Rankings

India’s stronghold in limited-overs cricket remains evident with three batters: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, and Virat Kohli, all featuring in the top five of the ODI rankings.

Here’s the current top five list of ICC ODI batters:

Rohit Sharma - 781 points

Ibrahim Zadran - 764 points

Daryl Mitchell - 746 points

Shubman Gill - 745 points

Virat Kohli - 725 points

India’s batting depth and consistency across formats continue to make them a formidable force ahead of the 2026 cricketing calendar, with both Rohit and Kohli showing no signs of slowing down.