Virat Kohli Gets Candid On Loneliness And Family, Reveals Why He Prefers Silence Over Socializing

Despite leading the Orange Cap race in IPL 2025 with 505 runs from 11 innings, Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) superstar Virat Kohli has revealed a softer, more introspective side of himself in a recent conversation with TV presenter Mayanti Langer. Speaking on the RCB Podcast, the 36-year-old cricketer shared how he copes with solitude during long tours and why he often chooses peace and privacy over socializing.

Kohli's Hotel Room: A Safe Space, Not a Lonely One

When asked if hotel rooms get lonely during the demanding IPL season, Kohli admitted they can feel isolating. But for him, these moments are more of a sanctuary than a struggle.

“When you have such extremes on the outside, for me, my safe space is my room,” Kohli said. “I talk to my family through the day… I don’t have this sense of ‘I’m feeling lonely, I want to hang out.’ I’m very happy just taking care of what’s in front of me.”

He emphasized that while other players may seek balance through social interaction or exploring cities, his sense of balance is rooted in solitude and routine.

Mental Recalibration Over Socializing

Kohli also mentioned that the overwhelming attention and energy that comes with being one of the most recognized athletes in the world requires him to be selective about how he spends his downtime.

“Trying to find ways to keep my balance in check is important. For some, it might be going out and socializing. For me, it’s being in my own space and replenishing the energy I spend through the day.”

Though he occasionally enjoys bonding with teammates, daily social interaction isn’t a priority for him.

Focus on the Bigger Goal: RCB’s Elusive Title

Kohli’s personal routine of reflection and balance seems to be translating well on the field. With seven half-centuries already this season, he continues to dominate with the bat. After narrowly missing out on a title in 2024 despite winning the Orange Cap, Kohli is determined to end RCB’s trophy drought this year.

His current tally of 505 runs not only places him at the top of the run charts but also highlights his consistency and hunger at this stage of his career.

Kohli’s Calm Fueling RCB’s Campaign

As RCB remain strong contenders for the IPL 2025 playoffs, Kohli’s mental equilibrium is proving to be a cornerstone for the team’s performance. Whether he’s in the spotlight on the field or in the quiet of his hotel room, Kohli seems more focused and composed than ever.