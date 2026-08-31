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Virat Kohli gets new tattoo on left arm, ripple design grabs attention on social media

Virat Kohli has added a new tattoo to his left arm, with a ripple-inspired design drawing attention on social media. The artwork is part of the former India captain’s ongoing left-arm sleeve project and has already taken five sessions, with the work still in progress.

Written ByRiya Mishra
Published: Aug 31, 2026, 05:09 PM IST|Updated: Aug 31, 2026, 05:09 PM IST
Virat Kohli gets new tattoo on left arm, ripple design grabs attention on social media
Image Credit: Instagram / Allan F Gois

About the Author

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra

Riya Mishra is a Sub-Editor (Sports) at ZEE News, covering a wide range of sporting events. She has also reported extensively on global sports, including the NBA and NFL. Before joining ZEE News, she worked with Times Now, where she covered the rapidly growing sport of pickleball. She holds a Bachelor’s degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and brings a sharp editorial eye along with strong sports knowledge to stories that matter. Beyond the newsroom, she enjoys travelling and reading. She can be reached at Riya.Mishra@India.com.

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Virat Kohli gets new tattoo on left arm, ripple design grabs attention on social media
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