/Virat Kohli gets new tattoo on left arm, ripple design grabs attention on social media

Former India captain Virat Kohli has added another tattoo to his collection, with the latest artwork on his left arm quickly grabbing attention on social media.
Pictures shared by tattoo artist Allan F Gois show Kohli with a new design around his left bicep. The artwork appears to feature ripples spreading across a water surface after a drop falls into it. The design has been added among Kohli's existing tattoos as part of his ongoing left-arm sleeve project.
According to the information shared alongside the pictures, the latest tattoo has already taken five sessions, but the work is not complete yet. Kohli's latest artwork is expected to become another part of the larger sleeve taking shape on his left arm.
The former India captain has not publicly explained the inspiration or meaning behind the new ripple design. Therefore, any interpretation of the artwork's significance remains speculation at this stage.
Kohli had already begun reworking and connecting several of his existing tattoos into a more cohesive sleeve earlier this year. The project involved refining older artwork rather than simply covering it up, with new elements being incorporated into the overall design.
Earlier stages of the project included work on a Shiva-inspired armband and a detailed mandala design, along with motifs such as lotus and peony. The tattoo studio had described the broader project as something that would continue to evolve rather than being completed as a single design.
Kohli's latest tattoo update comes shortly before his expected return to ODI cricket. The former India captain is set to feature in India's upcoming ODI series against the West Indies next month.
The latest addition means Kohli's tattoo collection continues to evolve, with the new ripple artwork now becoming part of the larger design on his left arm. However, with the work still underway, the final appearance of the sleeve is yet to take shape.
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