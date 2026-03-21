'Virat Kohli had Test Cricket left in him': Ravichandran Ashwin reveals 'Private exchange' with Kohli; Spills heartbreaking truth

A year after Virat Kohli’s sudden departure from the longest format of the game, veteran spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has reignited the conversation surrounding the former skipper’s legacy. Ashwin, a long time teammate of Kohli, revealed that he had personally advocated for the batting maestro to continue his red ball career, believing that the 37 year old still possessed the ability to compete at the highest level.

The Revelation from the Dressing Room

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin shared the private exchange he had with Kohli before the latter finalized his decision. Despite the intense scrutiny Kohli faced during his final months in whites, Ashwin remained convinced of his teammate's value to the side.

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"I've directly told him that he had cricket left him in Test cricket. There was something left in Test cricket, but it’s okay, honestly. There is a problem in India about the perception," Ashwin stated.

Reflecting on Kohli's principles, Ashwin noted that the decision was likely driven by Kohli's "team first" philosophy. “He has retired, I mean, even look at it from Virat's value and Virat's principle, he always kept team first. Even at press conferences, he always said that the team is very important, that we have got to win. He has said all this. And for him to say okay, I've taken a retirement, I want to come back, it’s not an easy decision for him to make, also, but I do certainly believe he had some cricket left," Ashwin added.

The Context of the Departure

Kohli’s decision to step away caught the cricketing world off guard when it was announced midway through IPL 2025. The call followed a period of immense pressure regarding his red ball form, particularly after a challenging tour of Australia where his struggles outside the off stump were frequently exploited. In an effort to rediscover his rhythm, Kohli even participated in the Ranji Trophy for a reset, but a lack of significant runs there ultimately led to his exit.

Kohli concluded his Test career with stellar statistics:

Matches: 123

Runs: 9,230

Average: 46.85

Centuries: 30

Highest Score: 254*

Debuting in 2011, Kohli transformed the Indian Test side with an aggressive mindset, retiring as the nation's most successful captain in the format.

Challenges in the Modern Era

Mohammad Kaif recently echoed Ashwin's sentiments, suggesting that the transition has not been easy for the RCB superstar and that "Virat Kohli will make it known to his critics" through his performances in other formats. This comes at a time when the IPL is seeing significant injury concerns, with KKR’s Harshit Rana and Sunrisers Hyderabad's Jack Edwards both ruled out of the 2026 season due to foot and fitness issues.

As Kohli continues to dominate for RCB in the 2026 IPL, the "perception" Ashwin spoke of remains a talking point, leaving fans to wonder what might have been had the former skipper chosen to stay in the Test whites a little longer.